BSEB Bihar board Inter compartment, special exams datesheet released: Check schedule

The Bihar Board Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the schedule for intermediate (class 10) compartmental and special exams 2022. Students who have registered for the compartmental exams can now check the schedule on the official BSEB website — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the compartmental and special exams will commence from April 25 (Monday) and end on May 4, 2022 (Wednesday). This year, the exams will take place in two seating — seating 1 will take place from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and seating 2 is scheduled between 1:45 pm to 5 pm.

Intermediate Compartmental-Cum-Special Examination, 2022 का Examination schedule हुआ जारी।#BSEB pic.twitter.com/KLvcxAuhBw — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) April 9, 2022

This year, students are being granted a 15 minutes long ‘cool off’ period for the compartmental and special exams. This ‘cool off’ period of 15 minutes can only be used by students to go through the question paper, think and plan their answers. Students are not allowed to discuss or write answers in these 15 minutes.

The Board has also announced that the practical exams will be held between April 18 and 20, 2022 this time. More details about this will be issued and communicated soon to the students.

This year, the class 10 result was announced at 3 pm on March 31 via a press conference. The toppers’ list and the scorecard are available on the official website — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.