BSEB intermediate admit card 2021: Date and time

BSEB intermediate admit card 2021: Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) will release the admit card for the intermediate or class 12 students on January 16 at its official website — seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. The hall ticket will remain available till January 31. The BSEB inter board exams will be held from February 1 to February 12.

Heads of schools can download their admit card by using their user id and passwords from the official website and distribute them among students. These admit cards will only be used for theoretical exams, as per the official notice.

The admit card will have details of the exam centre, session of exam among others. Candidates need to verify the details. In case of any error in the admit card details, students will have to get in touch with authorities and get them rectified.

The BSEB intermediate admit card 2021 will also have the details regarding the COVID-19 precautions. candidates need to study these instructions well before exams and be prepared for the same.

To distribute the admit card, schools will set-up proper kiosks in order to maintain social distance. The students will be given staggered entries to their schools as a precautionary measure, as per the official notice.

This year, BSEB will have a new marking scheme for the inter exams. According to the board, if a student fails to score the minimum qualifying marks in the compulsory subjects, the marks from additional subjects will be adjusted.

To pass in Bihar board exams, students need to score 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as overall. In BSEB intermediate 2020 exams, a total of 12,04,834 students appeared for the annual board exams. A similar number is expected to appear this year too.