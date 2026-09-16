BSEB extends registration deadline for Class 10, 12 exam form submission

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the registration deadline for Class 10 and 12 state board examinations. According to an announcement by the BSEB chairman, the online examination forms for students appearing in the Intermediate and matric annual examinations 2027 can now be filled by the heads of educational institutions during the extended period until September 30.

The deadline for filling the online examination forms and depositing the examination fee for the Bihar Board Class 10 and 12 examination 2027 was scheduled to end today, but now it has been extended from September 17, 2026, to September 30, 2026.

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