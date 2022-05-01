BSEB DElEd registration to re-open tomorrow; check details

The Bihar Board Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced that the registration process for DElEd will once again open from tomorrow. As per the notification, the DeElEd registration will begin from May 02, 2022 and candidates have time till May 5, 2022 to apply on the official BSEB website — secondary.biharboardonline.com.

This announcement was made by the Board through its official Twitter account.

The Board will issue a dummy registration card on the basis of the registration form filled by the candidates. Candidates are advised to check all the details for spelling and factual errors on the BSEB website. They must make corrections, if any, on the official BSEB website — secondary.biharboardonline.com. The window for corrections will be open from May 2 till May 6, 2022.

Candidates should remember that this would eb the last chance to make any corrections, and should accordingly ensure there are no errors in their registration forms.

Meanwhile, the Board is conducting intermediate (class 12) special exams these days. The Board had announced the intermediate (class 12) results on March 16. This year, the passing percentage has increased to 80.15 per cent as compared to 78.04 per cent in 2021. The matric (class 10) results were also declared on March 31 at 3 pm. The passing percentage this year is 79.88 per cent. Ramayani Roy has topped the BSEB Class 10 result 2022 matric exam with 487 marks.