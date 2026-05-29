BSEB DElEd Hall Tickets 2026 Released: How to download admit card at bsebdeled.com

BSEB DElEd 2026 hall ticket out: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has released the admit card for Bihar Board DElEd on their official website at bsebdeled.com. Applicants who have applied for the exam can download their admit card from the website mentioned above. The hall ticket will be available on the website till June 22, 2026.
The admit card for the BSEB DElEd is available on the website from May 28. After downloading the admit cards, candidates should verify all the details mentioned on them. The exam will be conducted between June 8 and June 22, 2026. The Bihar board has also announced the exam slots and timing for the BSEB DElEd exam.
To download the admit card of the BSEB DElEd candidates have to follow the steps mentioned below
Step 1- Go to the official website at bsebdeled.com
Step 2- On the homepage, click on the link of ‘ Bihar Board DElEd Admit Card 2026’.
Step 3- Log in using your mobile number and password.
Step 4- Click submit.
Step 5- The admit will be available on the screen.
Step 6- Download and take a printout of the same.
After receiving the admit card, candidates should check the following things on their admit card: Candidate’s name, Father’s name, Mother’s name, Roll number, Registration number, Date of birth, Photograph, Signature, Exam centre code, Exam centre address, Date and time of exam
BSED DElEd Exam Schedule:
The exam schedule is as follows
|Session
|Shift One
|Shift Two
|Reporting time
|7:30 AM
|12:30 PM
|Gate Closing time
|8:30 AM
|1:30 PM
|Exam time
|9 AM to 11:30 AM
|2 PM to 4:30 PM
|Exam time for PwD
|9 AM to 12:20 PM
|2 PM to 5:20 PM
Candidates should carry their admit card, a pen, and a government ID along with them to the exam centre. To avoid the last-minute rush, candidates are advised to arrive at the exam centre at the earliest possible time.