BSEB DElEd Hall Tickets 2026 Released: How to download admit card at bsebdeled.com

The admit card for the BSEB DElEd are available on the website from May 28 to June 22, 2026.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiMay 29, 2026 01:00 PM IST
BSEB DElEd hall ticket released: Know how to download, check exam dates and shifts timingCandidates should verify their details at the admit card (Image generated by AI/ Representative)
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BSEB DElEd 2026 hall ticket out: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has released the admit card for Bihar Board DElEd on their official website at bsebdeled.com. Applicants who have applied for the exam can download their admit card from the website mentioned above. The hall ticket will be available on the website till June 22, 2026.

The admit card for the BSEB DElEd is available on the website from May 28. After downloading the admit cards, candidates should verify all the details mentioned on them. The exam will be conducted between June 8 and June 22, 2026. The Bihar board has also announced the exam slots and timing for the BSEB DElEd exam.

BSEB DElEd 2026 hall ticket: How to download it?

To download the admit card of the BSEB DElEd candidates have to follow the steps mentioned below

Step 1- Go to the official website at bsebdeled.com

Step 2- On the homepage, click on the link of ‘ Bihar Board DElEd Admit Card 2026’.

Step 3- Log in using your mobile number and password.

Step 4- Click submit.

Step 5- The admit will be available on the screen.

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Step 6- Download and take a printout of the same.

BSEB DElEd 2026 hall ticket: Things to verify

After receiving the admit card, candidates should check the following things on their admit card: Candidate’s name, Father’s name, Mother’s name, Roll number,  Registration number, Date of birth, Photograph, Signature, Exam centre code, Exam centre address,  Date and time of exam

BSED DElEd Exam Schedule:

The exam schedule is as follows

Session Shift One Shift Two
Reporting time 7:30 AM 12:30 PM
Gate Closing time 8:30 AM 1:30 PM
Exam time 9 AM to 11:30 AM 2 PM to 4:30 PM
Exam time for PwD 9 AM to 12:20 PM 2 PM to 5:20 PM

Candidates should carry their admit card, a pen, and a government ID along with them to the exam centre. To avoid the last-minute rush, candidates are advised to arrive at the exam centre at the earliest possible time.

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