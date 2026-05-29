BSEB DElEd Hall Tickets 2026 Released: How to download admit card at bsebdeled.com

Candidates should verify their details at the admit card (Image generated by AI/ Representative)

BSEB DElEd 2026 hall ticket out: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has released the admit card for Bihar Board DElEd on their official website at bsebdeled.com. Applicants who have applied for the exam can download their admit card from the website mentioned above. The hall ticket will be available on the website till June 22, 2026.

The admit card for the BSEB DElEd is available on the website from May 28. After downloading the admit cards, candidates should verify all the details mentioned on them. The exam will be conducted between June 8 and June 22, 2026. The Bihar board has also announced the exam slots and timing for the BSEB DElEd exam.