BSEB DElEd registration dates announced for 2020-22 session

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the D.El.Ed (face-to-face) 2020-22 session registration process dates. The board has directed the state training centres to accept the registration form from June 22. The last date to submit the registration form is July 5.

The principals of DElEd training institutes can download the pre-registration form from the website secondary.biharboardonline.com from June 21. The forms will be made available to the 2020-22 session students by the institutes. After verification of the details mentioned in the form with the institute’s records, the training centre will accept the registration form and accept fees of the students.

Read | Class 12th evaluation policy LIVE updates

The last date to pay registration fees is July 7. Based on the online registration, BSEB will issue dummy registration cards on July 7. These cards can be downloaded from the website between July 7 to July 9.

For any queries related to the registration process or difficulties in fee submission, candidates, as well as the institute, can contact BSEB on the following numbers -0612&2232074] 2232257] 2232239.

Meanwhile, BSEB on Friday announced to promote the Class 10, 12 compartment exam candidates who failed in one or two subjects this year. As per the official announcement, the decision was taken after citing all the possible options and keeping the future of students as a priority.