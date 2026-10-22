BSEB defers STET 2026 November 4 exam; revised date announced

BSEB will now conduct the STET 2026 from October 25 to November 21 offline, in computer-based test (CBT) mode at various exam centres across the state. The admit cards were earlier released for all candidates on October 18.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiOct 22, 2026 02:55 PM IST
BSEB defers STET 2026 November 4 exam; revised date announcedThe Bihar STET 2026 schedule for November 4 will now be conducted on November 21 (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi/ Representative Image)
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The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has postponed the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2026 scheduled for November 4 to November 21 due to the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) examinations scheduled on the same day.

The board will release the admit cards for the rescheduled examination on October 24. Candidates appearing on the revised date will be able to download their new admit cards from the designated STET website, stetregistration.cbrt.co.in, by entering their login credentials such as application number and password.

BSEB will now conduct the STET 2026 from October 25 to November 21 offline, in computer-based test (CBT) mode at various exam centres across the state. The admit cards were earlier released for all candidates on October 18. The board has clarified that examinations scheduled on all other dates will be held according to the original timetable.

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Also Read | Bihar STET 2026 hall tickets released; check how to download

The STET is conducted by BSEB to determine the eligibility of candidates seeking teaching positions at the secondary school level in Bihar. Candidates appearing for the examination are required to regularly check the designated website mentioned above for any further updates regarding the exam schedule, admit cards and other instructions.

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