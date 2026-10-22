BSEB defers STET 2026 November 4 exam; revised date announced

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has postponed the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2026 scheduled for November 4 to November 21 due to the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) examinations scheduled on the same day.

The board will release the admit cards for the rescheduled examination on October 24. Candidates appearing on the revised date will be able to download their new admit cards from the designated STET website, stetregistration.cbrt.co.in, by entering their login credentials such as application number and password.

BSEB will now conduct the STET 2026 from October 25 to November 21 offline, in computer-based test (CBT) mode at various exam centres across the state. The admit cards were earlier released for all candidates on October 18. The board has clarified that examinations scheduled on all other dates will be held according to the original timetable.