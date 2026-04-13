BSEB Compartment, Special Matric Exam 2026: Schedule released, check complete timetable here

BSEB Compartment, Special Matric Exam 2026 Schedule Out: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the schedule for the Secondary Special Examination and Secondary Compartmental Examination. The BSEB exams are meant for students who either could not pass the regular matric (Class 10) examination or wish to improve their scores through the compartment, special exam options.
As per the notification, the theory examinations will be conducted from May 2 to May 6, 2026, in two shifts each day. The first shift will run from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm, while the second shift will be held from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.
However, durations vary slightly for certain subjects. Before the theory exams, practical examinations for relevant subjects and vocational trades will be conducted between April 29 and April 30, 2026.
|Date / Day
|First Shift (9:30am – 12:45pm)
|Second Shift (2pm – 05:15pm)
|May 2, 2026 (Saturday)
|Mother Tongue (Hindi, Bengali, Urdu, Maithili)
|Second Indian Language (Sanskrit, Hindi, Arabic, Persian, Bhojpuri)
|May 4, 2026 (Monday)
|Science (till 12:15 PM); Music (for visually impaired candidates only, till 12:15 PM)
|Social Science (till 04:45 PM)
|May 5, 2026 (Tuesday)
|Mathematics; Home Science (for visually impaired candidates)
|English (General)
|May 6, 2026 (Wednesday)
|Elective Subjects (Advanced Math, Commerce, Economics, Persian, Sanskrit, Arabic, Maithili); Fine Arts, Home Science, Dance, Music (some end at 12:15 PM)
|Vocational Elective Subjects (Security, Beautician, Tourism, Retail Management, Automobile, Electronics & Hardware, Beauty & Wellness, Telecom, IT/ITeS Trades)
BSEB has also issued a set of important instructions for candidates appearing in the examinations.
Students will be given an initial 15 minutes in each shift as reading time to go through the question paper before attempting answers. Special provisions have been made for visually impaired and differently-abled (spastic) candidates, who will be allowed the assistance of a scribe along with an additional 20 minutes per hour of examination time.
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Candidates must note that entry to the examination centre will be strictly regulated. Entry will close 30 minutes before the commencement of each shift – 9 am for the first shift and 1:30 pm for the second shift, and no latecomers will be permitted under any circumstances.
The board has further directed schools to ensure the timely submission of internal assessment marks for Science and Social Science literacy/project work to the District Education Officer by May 4, 2026, in line with the examination timeline.