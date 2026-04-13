BSEB Compartment, Special Matric Exam 2026: Schedule released, check complete timetable here

BSEB Compartment, Special Matric Exam 2026 Schedule Out: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the schedule for the Secondary Special Examination and Secondary Compartmental Examination. The BSEB exams are meant for students who either could not pass the regular matric (Class 10) examination or wish to improve their scores through the compartment, special exam options.

As per the notification, the theory examinations will be conducted from May 2 to May 6, 2026, in two shifts each day. The first shift will run from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm, while the second shift will be held from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

However, durations vary slightly for certain subjects. Before the theory exams, practical examinations for relevant subjects and vocational trades will be conducted between April 29 and April 30, 2026.