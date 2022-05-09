BSEB Class 12 compartmental-cum-special exams answer key released: Check how to download

The Bihar Board Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the answer key for Intermediate (or class 12) final compartment and Special examinations 2022. The answer key is available for students on the official BSEB website — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

For now, the answer key has only been released for 50 per cent objective questions of the final compartment and Special examinations 2022. Students can raise objections, if any, till 5 pm of May 11, 2022.

BSEB answer key for class 12 special exams 2022: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official BSEB website — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘Objection for Inter Compartment cum Special Exam 2022’ in the top label.

Step 3: A new page will open up once you click on the link. Enter the required details such as roll code and roll number.

Step 4: Click on submit.

Step 5: Raise objections, if any, and submit. Download and save a copy for future reference.

The Bihar Board Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the intermediate (class 12) results on March 16. This year, the passing percentage has increased to 80.15 per cent as compared to 78.04 per cent in 2021.

After the result, students who were unsatisfied with their results were allowed to appear for the Bihar Board compartmental exams. Students were given time from March 23 to March 30, 2022 to file any objections for a fee of Rs 70 per paper.