Saturday, May 28, 2022
BSEB Class 12 compartment, special exam scrutiny begins: Here’s how to apply

By: Education Desk | New Delhi
May 28, 2022 3:20:59 pm
Candidates can apply online through the official website — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

BSEB Class 12 compartment and special exams: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the Class 12 compartment and special exam 2022 scrutiny process. The scrutiny process is for those candidates who are not satisfied with their BSEB Class 12 compartment results. Candidates can apply online through the official website — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The compartmental and special examinations were conducted from April 25 till May 4, 2022, and the result was declared on May 25. The examination were conducted in two shifts– the first shift began from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the second shift was held at  1:45 pm and continued till 5 pm. 

Read |CUET-UG 2022 application window reopened; here’s how to apply

BSEB Class 12 Compartment, Special Exam 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘Scrutiny Apply For Inter Compart Cum Special Exam 2022’ available on the homepage 

Step 3: Fill the required details like – application id and registration number.

Step 4: Choose the subject that you want to apply for scrutiny and make the payment of fees.

Step 5: Click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As directed by the official notice, students need to pay a fee of Rs 70 per paper to apply for the scrutiny process. The late date to apply for the scrutiny process is June 2, 2022. 

The overall pass percentage of the BSEB inter Class 12 compartment and special exam is 62.53 per cent and 67.52 per cent respectively.

