BSEB Class 10 result, CUET, Pariksha Pe Charcha and more: Top education news last week

One of the biggest changes that took place in the education sector this week was that admissions to most engineering and technology undergraduate degree programmes will now require students to have mandatorily pursued Physics and Mathematics at the high school level, the All Indian Council for Technical Education (AICTE) announced.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) also declared that the registration for Common University Entrance Test (UG) — CUET 2022 — will now start from April 6, 2022. The registration was earlier scheduled to begin on April 2, 2022 (Saturday) but was rescheduled for unknown reason. As per the notice, the online registration for CUET UG 2022 will now take place between April 6 and 5 pm of May 6, 2022. Candidates will have time till 11:50 pm of May 6, 2022 to complete their application fees transactions. The application fee can be paid through payment gateway, using debit/credit cards or internet banking or Paytm.

Another big development was that the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) released the class 10 results, in which Ramayani Roy topped with 487 marks. The passing percentage this year has seen a slight increase from 78.17 per cent in 2021 to 79.88 per cent in 2022. Students who appeared for Bihar Board class 10 results but are unsatisfied with their results may now apply for scrutiny from April 2, 2022. The fee for re-checking will be Rs 70 per paper.

The Uttar Pradesh Board examination for class 12 English was cancelled in 24 districts of the state after authorities said they suspect the question paper was leaked in Ballia district. A statement issued by UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad Director Vinay Kumar Pandey said that the examination was cancelled in 24 districts of the state, including Agra, Mathura, Aligarh and Gorakhpur. “The English examination in the second shift is being cancelled over doubts of the question paper being disclosed. In the 24 districts, the same was distributed and hence the examination stands cancelled there,” the statement said. Till now, there has been no update on the leaked paper.

On April 1, PM Modi on Friday asked students to celebrate exams as festivals and not get stressed as they have successfully overcome exams earlier as well. Interacting with students during the fifth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha the prime minister said, “You are not giving exams for the first time. In a way, you are exam-proof. Thus, do not be stressed. Remember that you have successfully overcome exams before.”

Additionally, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the application deadline for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2022. Earlier, the last date to apply for the engineering entrance exam was March 31, which has now been extended to April 5. Candidates will now be able to apply till 9:50 pm on April 5 and can submit the fee by 11:50 pm on April 5.

With an aim to establish 100 new Sainik schools across the country in a partnership model, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Saturday approved the setting up of 21 such schools, in partnership with NGOs, private schools or state governments. The academic session for these new schools is scheduled to begin in the first week of May.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s education sector received the highest allocation of Rs 16,278 crore in the state budget this year. However, this year the amount saw a decline from last year’s Rs 16,377 crore. “It is not possible to get quality education unless basic facilities like food and shelter are in place. The Delhi government has decided to set up a boarding school with modern facilities for these underprivileged homeless children. These schools will try to bring them into the mainstream of society,” Sisodia said.

According to data released in ETS’ latest Snapshot report, the number of test takers in India has increased from 64,333 in 2019-20 to 66,326 in 2020-21. This figure shows the increased acceptance of new measures by ETS in India, especially since the number of test takers saw a decrease by 6,854 in China, 3,848 in Europe and by 12,406 in other regions and countries.