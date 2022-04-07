BSEB Class 10 result 2022 compartment, special exams registration extended: Check how to apply

The Bihar Board Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced that the deadline for applying for class 10 compartment and special exams is now April 9, 2022. Candidates who want to apply can gather detailed information through the official website of BSEB — secondary.biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Earlier, the Board had opened the link to apply for scrutiny, and candidates have time till April 8, 2022 to apply through the official website of BSEB — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

How to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB — secondary.biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Login through the required credentials.

Step 3: Fill all the required details in the application form.

Step 4: Complete student verification and make payment.

Step 5: After payment verification is completed, the student list/filled form of student will be visible. Submit, save and logout.

Candidates applying for this exam have to submit their application via their respective schools on secondary.biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The Bihar Board class 10 results were declared on March 31, 2022, and this year the passing percentage has observed an increase to to 79.88 per cent from 78.17 per cent in 2021.

This year, Ramayani Roy has topped the BSEB Class 10 result 2022 matric exam with 487 marks. Saniya Kumari and Vivek Kumar Thakur secured second rank with 486 marks, and Prayaga Kumari earned third rank with 485 marks. In 2022 class 10 results, more students secured second division (5,10,411) in comparison to first (4,24,857) and third (3,47,637) division.