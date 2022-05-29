BSEB Class 10 compartment, special exam result announced: Check how to download

BSEB Class 10 compartment and special exams: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the results for matric (class 10) Compartmental-cum-Special Examination, 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exams can now check their results on the official website — bsebresult.biharboardonline.com.

The announcement was made through a tweet from the official BSEB account.

BSEB Class 10 compartment and special exams result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official BSEB website — bsebresult.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: On the homepage, search for the result link for BSEB matric compartmental results.

Step 3: Login using your required credentials.

Step 4: Your BSEB matric compartmental results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: After ensuring that all details are correct, download and save for future reference.

A total of 57,353 students appeared for the matric (class 10) Compartmental-cum-Special Examination this year, of which 33,961 were girls and 23,392 were boys. The overall pass percentage has been recorded to be 23.20 per cent — i.e. a total of 13,305 students passed these exams. The exams were conducted from May 5 to May 9, 2022.

BSEB had also recently announced the start of the process of the class 12 compartment and special exam 2022 scrutiny process.

The Board also boasted that it was the only state board which was able to complete the exam cycle and declare all results — Intermediate class 12 board exams, Matric class 10 board exams, class 12 compartment and special exam and class 10 compartment and special exam — till the month of May.