BSEB Class 10 Bihar Board Results 2026: Official website, passing marks — FAQs answered

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will be announcing the Class 10 Board exam results likely by March 31. Once released, the Class 10 BSEB results will be available on results.biharboardonline.com and matricbiharboard.com.

During this stressful time, many students have various questions surrounding the Bihar Board results. We have prepared a list of frequently asked questions for students to know what they need to know.

When will the BSEB Class Result 2026 be declared?

The BSEB Class 10 result will be declared by March 31. It will be announced through a press conference, following which the online link will be activated on results.biharboardonline.com and education.indianexpress.com.