BSEB Class 10 Bihar Board Results 2026: Official website, passing marks — FAQs answered

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The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will be announcing the Class 10 Board exam results likely by March 31. Once released, the Class 10 BSEB results will be available on results.biharboardonline.com and matricbiharboard.com.
During this stressful time, many students have various questions surrounding the Bihar Board results. We have prepared a list of frequently asked questions for students to know what they need to know.
When will the BSEB Class Result 2026 be declared?
The BSEB Class 10 result will be declared by March 31. It will be announced through a press conference, following which the online link will be activated on results.biharboardonline.com and education.indianexpress.com.
What details do I need to check my Bihar Board Class 10 result?
You will need your Class 10 Roll Number and Roll Code to log in and check your result on the official website. Make sure to keep your admit card handy, as the roll number and roll code are printed on it. Without these login details, the result cannot be accessed online. Students can also the BSEB Class 10 matric at IE Education portal.
What are the minimum passing marks for the BSEB Class 10 exams 2026?
Students must score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and a total of 150 marks in aggregate to pass the Class 10 examination. Failing even one subject means you will not be declared successful in the overall examination.
I have failed in one or two subjects — what should I do?
Students who fall short of the minimum threshold in one or more subjects will have the option to appear for compartment examinations. The Bihar Board compartment practical exams will likely be conducted in April 2026, while theory exams will be held in May 2026.
Will the result available online be my final marksheet?
The BSEB Class 10 matric online result is provisional; students must collect their original marksheet from their respective schools after the declaration. Always cross-check all details on the provisional result — name, roll number, date of birth, and marks — for any discrepancy.
Will the Class 10 toppers’ list be announced with the result?
Yes. The board is expected to declare the results through a press conference, sharing the overall pass percentage, toppers list, and other key statistics. BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore will likely be announcing the Class 10 matric result of Bihar board. The board will be announcing the names of the toppers, their respective schools and the names of the districts.
How can I apply for the BSEB Class 10 result revaluation or re-checking?
Students who are dissatisfied with their Matric (class 10) results 2026 can opt for the scrutiny process, which allows them to request a re-evaluation of their answer sheets. This can be done through their official website once the notice for scrutiny process is out.
Where can I check the BSEB Class 10 result?
This is the list of official websites where result can be accessed:
— matricbiharboard.com
— education.indianexpress.com
— results.biharboardonline.com
— secondary.biharboardonline.com
— results.biharboardonline.com/sec25/
—DigiLocker
Which fake websites should I avoid?
Bihar Board Matric Class 10: List of fake websites
—onlinebseb.in
—bsebresult.in/onlinebseb-in
—bsebinteredu.in
—results.biharboard.com.in