Bihar Board Class 10, 12 exams 2021 from February 2, check date sheet

BSEB class 10, 12 board exams 2021 to begin from February. (Express photo by Abhisek Saha/ Representational image)

BSEB class 10, 12 Bihar board exams 2021: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) will hold the class 12 board exams from February 2 to February 13 and the class 10 exam from February 17 to 21. The class 12 or inter exams will be held in two sessions. The morning session will be held from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the afternoon session will be held from 1:45 pm tp 5 pm. The class 12 practical exams will be held from January 9 to 18, as per the official statement by the board.

A ‘cool-off’ time of additional 15 minutes will be given to the examinees during which they can read the questions and plan the answers accordingly. Schools will also have an internal assessment for science and social science subjects. Marks for these subjects will be given on the basis of literacy activities and project work.

BSEB class 12 date sheet

BSEB class 10 date sheet

February 17 – Science

February 18 – Mathematics

February 19 – Social Science

February 20 – English

February 22 – Mother tongue

February 23 – Second language

February 24 – Elective subject

Even as several boards including CBSE, CISCE, and other state boards had postponed their results, the Bihar Board has became the first board in India amid the pandemic to declare results in 2020. In BSEB inter result, the overall pass percentage was 80.44 per cent. Stream-wise, in commerce 93.26 per cent students passed while in science 77.39 per cent passed and in arts, the percentage was 81.44. In BSEB class 10 result 2020, the pass percentage is 80.59.

