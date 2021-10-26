scorecardresearch
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
BSEB Bihar Intermediate exam 2022 registration reopens for compartment category students

The students who could not participate in the aIntermediate compartmental-cum-special examination, 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic can also register to appear for the inter board exams 2022.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi
October 26, 2021 2:47:29 pm
Candidates can register at the official website - interr22.biharboardonline.com.

Bihar School Education Board, BSEB Bihar has reopened the registration window for the intermediate board exams 2022. The window will remain open till October 28. Candidates can register at the official website – inter22.biharboardonline.com

Read |School students to prepare projects on lives of gallantry award winners under ‘Veer Gatha’ initiative

If students face any difficulty in submitting the registration form and in the payment of the exam fee, they can complain to the department at – 0612-2230039 or mail to reg.bsebhelpdesk@gmail.com

BSEB has also released the inter board exams 2022 dummy admit cards. In case any student faces any discrepancy in the admit card details — name, phone number, parent’s name, etc, they can correct the credentials during the registration period. 

 

