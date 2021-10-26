BSEB Bihar Intermediate exam 2022 registration reopens for compartment category students

Bihar School Education Board, BSEB Bihar has reopened the registration window for the intermediate board exams 2022. The window will remain open till October 28. Candidates can register at the official website – inter22.biharboardonline.com

The students who could not participate in the intermediate compartmental-cum-special examination, 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic can also register to appear for the inter board exams 2022.

इन्टरमीडिएट कम्पार्टमेंटल-सह-विशेष परीक्षा, 2021 का आयोजन रद्द होने स्वरूप इस परीक्षा में भाग लेने से वंचित रह गए विद्यार्थियों को वार्षिक परीक्षा, 2022 में भाग लेने हेतु आवश्यक सूचना- pic.twitter.com/K9DrjP3Vmt — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) October 26, 2021

If students face any difficulty in submitting the registration form and in the payment of the exam fee, they can complain to the department at – 0612-2230039 or mail to reg.bsebhelpdesk@gmail.com

BSEB has also released the inter board exams 2022 dummy admit cards. In case any student faces any discrepancy in the admit card details — name, phone number, parent’s name, etc, they can correct the credentials during the registration period.