BSEB Bihar Inter compartmental result released; 62.53% students declared pass

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the intermediate (class 12) compartmental cum special exam results today. The board recorded an overall pass percentage of 62.53 percent. Students who appeared in the exams can check their result at the official website – results.biharboardonline.com

A total of 44,084 had appeared in the compartmental examination out of which 21]073 were girls and 23,011 were boys. A total of 2,115 students appeared in the inter special exams.

In the stream wise result declared, the passing percentage for science stream stood at 56.87 per cent, humanities pass percentage at 69.64 per cent, commerce stream at 73.16 per cent and vocational stream at 92.31 per cent.

The inter compartment exam for inter students were conducted from April 25 to May 4. The inter exam results were announced on March 16. This year, the passing percentage has increased to 80.15 per cent as compared to 78.04 per cent in 2021.