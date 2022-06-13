BSEB Bihar D.EI.Ed registration extended: Check how to apply

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the registration process for Bihar D.El.Ed (Diploma in Elementary Education) 2022. The last date to apply is June 15, 2022. Candidates who are interested and have not registered themselves can visit the official website of BSEB and register themselves — secondary.biharboardonline.com

The Bihar School Examination Board had announced the registration extended date through a video on its official Twitter account, however, the board did not mention the reason.

The BSEB registration process will conclude on June 15 without any late fee and with a late fees, the last date is June 17, 2022.

BSEB Bihar D.EI.Ed: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official BSEB website — secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘registration’.

Step 3: A new page will open up. Click on the link for ‘view/download registration form’ under the ‘Diploma in Elementary Education (face to face )’ section.

Step 4: Take a print-out of the form.

Step 5: Fill in all the necessary details carefully and attach a picture of the candidate.

Step 6: Submit it to the respective school or centre along with the application or registration fee.

The candidate will have the facility to make corrections to the application form from June 18 to 21, 2022.

If applicants are facing any kind of difficulty in filling the application form or in submitting the application fees then they can give a call on the helpline number: 0612-2232074, 2232257, or 2232239.