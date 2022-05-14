BSEB Bihar Class 10 Compartmental Exam 2022 answer key released: Here’s how to check

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released answer keys for objective questions of class 10 matric compartment and special examinations in 2022. Students can check their results on the official BSEB website — biharboardoline.bihar.gov.in.

This year, in the BSEB class 10 compartmental, special exams, theory questions comprised 50 per cent of the total marks. The Bihar Board has now released the answer key for the same.

BSEB answer key for class 12 special exams 2022: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official BSEB website — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘Register objection regarding answer key secondary compartmental-cum-special exam, 2022’ in the top label.

Step 3: A new page will open up once you click on the link. Enter the required details such as roll code and roll number.

Step 4: Click on submit.

Step 5: Raise objections, if any, and submit. Download and save a copy for future reference.

Students have time till 5 pm of May 16, 2022 to raise objections, if any, and submit. The compartmental, special examination was held from May 5 to May 9, 2022 in two sessions, from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm, and from 1:45 pm to 4:30 pm.

Bihar Board had also recently released the answer key for Intermediate (or class 12) final compartment and Special examinations 2022. In that too, the answer key was only released for 50 per cent objective questions of the final compartment and Special examinations 2022.