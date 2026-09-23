Over 3 lakh students join Bihar Vidya Sathi app, 73% from rural areas: Education Minister

The meeting reviewed measures to make the examination process more technology-based, transparent and secure (Images: Screenshot official website, Express Photo)

More than 3 lakh students are currently connected to the Bihar Vidya Sathi app, of whom around 73 per cent are from rural areas, Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari said. He said the number was encouraging within a month of the app’s launch.

A review meeting was held at the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) auditorium on Wednesday under Tiwari’s chairmanship. The meeting discussed the functioning of the board, examination arrangements, vocational education and various issues related to students’ academic future. Education Department Secretary Rajiv Roshan, BSEB Chairman S Thyagarajan and other officials were present.

The meeting reviewed measures to make the examination process more technology-based, transparent and secure. Preparations to link students’ APAAR IDs with face ID and implement the system effectively at examination centres were also discussed.