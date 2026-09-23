Over 3 lakh students join Bihar Vidya Sathi app, 73% from rural areas: Education Minister

More than 3 lakh students are currently connected to the Bihar Vidya Sathi app, of whom around 73 per cent are from rural areas, Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari said. He said the number was encouraging within a month of the app’s launch.
A review meeting was held at the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) auditorium on Wednesday under Tiwari’s chairmanship. The meeting discussed the functioning of the board, examination arrangements, vocational education and various issues related to students’ academic future. Education Department Secretary Rajiv Roshan, BSEB Chairman S Thyagarajan and other officials were present.
The meeting reviewed measures to make the examination process more technology-based, transparent and secure. Preparations to link students’ APAAR IDs with face ID and implement the system effectively at examination centres were also discussed.
Tiwari stressed the need to align vocational education with employment opportunities and changing technological requirements. He directed officials to increase awareness about vocational education among students.
He also called for a review of old trades and courses whose relevance has declined and suggested replacing them with modern, employment-oriented programmes. These include animation designing, artificial intelligence, mobile repairing, robotics, electrical and electronics and other skill-based courses.
Easier admission to Simultala residential school
The meeting also discussed ways to encourage meritorious students and provide them with better educational opportunities. The board is considering issuing letters to students who pass Classes 10 and 12 with first division.
Officials also discussed steps to make admission to Simultala Residential School easier for talented students. Tiwari said ITIs and industrial training should be promoted as career options.
The meeting also focused on reducing school dropouts. Officials discussed preparing a strategy to connect students who do not continue their education after Class 10 through Class 12 with further education or skill training.
The possibility of providing financial incentives to help students continue their education was also discussed.
The meeting discussed the timely declaration of results for computer-based tests (CBTs). The board also discussed using technology-based examination systems to make the examination process more effective while ensuring that results are released on time.