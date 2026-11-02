Bihar Board Sent-Up Exam 2027 Date Sheet: Schedule out for Inter, Matric exams

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the schedule for the sent-up examinations for students appearing in the 2027 Matric and Intermediate annual examinations. The Intermediate sent-up examinations will be held from November 19 to 28, while the Matric examinations are scheduled from November 23 to 27, 2026.
The practical examinations for Intermediate students will take place from November 30 to December 2. Matric practical examinations will be conducted on November 28.
Bihar Board Inter Sent-Up Exam 2027: Complete schedule
|Date of Examination
|Faculty
|1st Sitting
(9:30 AM to 12:45 PM)
|Faculty
|2nd Sitting
(02:00 PM to 5:15 PM)
|19-11-2026
(Thursday)
|I.Sc
I.A.
I.Com
Voc.
|117 – Physics
320 – Philosophy
218 – Entrepreneurship
402 – Foundation Course
|I.A.
I.Com.
I.Sc
Voc.
|322 – Political Science
220 – Accountancy
118 – Chemistry
Elective Subject Trade Paper – 1
(From Sub. Code 404 to 430)
|20-11-2026
(Friday)
|I.Sc
I.A.
Voc.
|121 – Mathematics
327 – Mathematics
Elective Subject Trade Paper – 2
(From Sub. Code 431 to 457)
|I.A.
I.Sc.
I.Com.
|323 – Geography
119 – Biology
217 – Business Studies
|21-11-2026
(Saturday)
|I.Sc
Voc.
|105 – English, 124 – English
205 – English, 223 – English
305 – English, 330 – English
403 – English
(For students who have selected language/additional subject under Subject Group-1)
|I.Sc.
Voc.
|107-Urdu, 108-Maithili, 109-Sanskrit, 110-Prakrit, 111-Magahi, 112-Bhojpuri, 113-Arabic, 114-Persian, 115-Pali, 116-Bangla
207-Urdu, 208-Maithili, 209-Sanskrit, 210-Prakrit, 211-Magahi, 212-Bhojpuri, 213-Arabic, 214-Persian, 215-Pali, 216-Bangla
307-Urdu, 308-Maithili, 309-Sanskrit, 310-Prakrit, 311-Magahi, 312-Bhojpuri, 313-Arabic, 314-Persian, 315-Pali, 316-Bangla
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503-Urdu, 504-Maithili, 505-Sanskrit, 506-Prakrit, 507-Magahi, 508-Bhojpuri, 509-Arabic, 510-Persian, 511-Pali, 512-Bangla
(For students who have selected any one language subject under Subject Group-2)
|23-11-2026
(Monday)
|I.Sc.
I.A
Voc.
|106 – Hindi, 125 – Hindi
206 – Hindi, 224 – Hindi
306 – Hindi, 331 – Hindi
401 – Hindi
(For students who have selected language/additional subject under Subject Group-1)
|I.Sc
Voc.
|126-Urdu, 127-Maithili, 128-Sanskrit, 129-Prakrit, 130-Magahi, 131-Bhojpuri, 132-Arabic, 133-Persian, 134-Pali, 135-Bangla
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225-Urdu, 226-Maithili, 227-Sanskrit, 228-Prakrit, 229-Magahi, 230-Bhojpuri, 231-Arabic, 232-Persian, 233-Pali, 234-Bangla
332-Urdu, 333-Maithili, 334-Sanskrit, 335-Prakrit, 336-Magahi, 337-Bhojpuri, 338-Arabic, 339-Persian, 340-Pali, 341-Bangla
(For students who have selected any one language subject from these under Additional Subject Group)
122-Computer Science, 123-Multi Media & Web. Tech.
221-Computer Science, 222-Multi Media & Web. Tech.
317-Yoga & Phy. Edu., 328-Computer Science, 329-Multi Media & Web. Tech.
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485-Physics, 486-Chemistry, 487-Biology, 488-Mathematics, 489-Agriculture, 490-Business Studies, 491-Accountancy, 492-Entrepreneurship, 493-History, 494-Political Science, 495-Sociology, 496-Economics, 497-Psychology, 498-Home Science, 499-Geography, 500-Music, 501-Philosophy, 502-Yoga & Phy. Education
|25-11-2026
(Wednesday)
|I.Sc
I.Com
|120 – Agriculture
326 – Economics
219 – Economics
|I.A.
|324 – Psychology
|26-11-2026
(Thursday)
|I.A.
|325 – Sociology
|I.A.
|318 – Music
|27-11-2026
(Friday)
|I.A.
|321 – History
|I.A.
|319 – Home Science
|28-11-2026
(Saturday)
|I.Sc
I.A.
|136-Security, 137-Beautician, 138-Tourism, 139-Retail Management, 140-Automobile, 141-Electronics & H/W, 142-Beauty & Wellness, 143-Telecom, 144-It/ITes
235-Security, 236-Beautician, 237-Tourism, 238-Retail Management, 239-Automobile, 240-Electronics & H/W, 241-Beauty & Wellness, 242-Telecom, 243-It/ITes
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342-Security, 343-Beautician, 344-Tourism, 345-Retail Management, 346-Automobile, 347-Electronics & H/W, 348-Beauty & Wellness, 349-Telecom, 350-It/ITes
|—
|xxx (No Exam)
Students who are absent from the sent-up examination or fail to clear it will not be issued admit cards for the 2027 annual board examinations. However, candidates registered under the ex-student, compartmental and improvement categories are not required to appear for the sent-up examinations.
The sent-up examinations are conducted ahead of the annual board examinations to assess students’ preparedness. Candidates should contact their respective schools for subject-wise schedules and further instructions, as the notice does not specify individual paper dates or examination timings.