Bihar Board Sent-Up Exam 2027 Date Sheet: Schedule out for Inter, Matric exams

The Bihar Board in its notice clarified that students who are absent from the sent-up examination or fail to clear it will not be issued admit cards for the 2027 annual board examinations.

By: Education Desk
4 min readNew DelhiNov 2, 2026 06:49 PM IST
board exam date sheetBoard Exams Schedule (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)
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The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the schedule for the sent-up examinations for students appearing in the 2027 Matric and Intermediate annual examinations. The Intermediate sent-up examinations will be held from November 19 to 28, while the Matric examinations are scheduled from November 23 to 27, 2026.

The practical examinations for Intermediate students will take place from November 30 to December 2. Matric practical examinations will be conducted on November 28.

Bihar Board Inter Sent-Up Exam 2027: Complete schedule

Date of Examination Faculty 1st Sitting

(9:30 AM to 12:45 PM)

 Faculty 2nd Sitting

(02:00 PM to 5:15 PM)
19-11-2026

(Thursday)

 I.Sc

I.A.

I.Com

Voc.

 117 – Physics

320 – Philosophy

218 – Entrepreneurship

402 – Foundation Course

 I.A.

I.Com.

I.Sc

Voc.

 322 – Political Science

220 – Accountancy

118 – Chemistry

Elective Subject Trade Paper – 1

(From Sub. Code 404 to 430)
20-11-2026

(Friday)

 I.Sc

I.A.

Voc.

 121 – Mathematics

327 – Mathematics

Elective Subject Trade Paper – 2

(From Sub. Code 431 to 457)

 I.A.

I.Sc.

I.Com.

 323 – Geography

119 – Biology

217 – Business Studies
21-11-2026

(Saturday)

 I.Sc

Voc.

 105 – English, 124 – English

205 – English, 223 – English

305 – English, 330 – English

403 – English

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(For students who have selected language/additional subject under Subject Group-1)

 I.Sc.

Voc.

 107-Urdu, 108-Maithili, 109-Sanskrit, 110-Prakrit, 111-Magahi, 112-Bhojpuri, 113-Arabic, 114-Persian, 115-Pali, 116-Bangla

207-Urdu, 208-Maithili, 209-Sanskrit, 210-Prakrit, 211-Magahi, 212-Bhojpuri, 213-Arabic, 214-Persian, 215-Pali, 216-Bangla

307-Urdu, 308-Maithili, 309-Sanskrit, 310-Prakrit, 311-Magahi, 312-Bhojpuri, 313-Arabic, 314-Persian, 315-Pali, 316-Bangla

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503-Urdu, 504-Maithili, 505-Sanskrit, 506-Prakrit, 507-Magahi, 508-Bhojpuri, 509-Arabic, 510-Persian, 511-Pali, 512-Bangla

(For students who have selected any one language subject under Subject Group-2)
23-11-2026

(Monday)

 I.Sc.

I.A

Voc.

 106 – Hindi, 125 – Hindi

206 – Hindi, 224 – Hindi

306 – Hindi, 331 – Hindi

401 – Hindi

(For students who have selected language/additional subject under Subject Group-1)

 I.Sc

Voc.

 126-Urdu, 127-Maithili, 128-Sanskrit, 129-Prakrit, 130-Magahi, 131-Bhojpuri, 132-Arabic, 133-Persian, 134-Pali, 135-Bangla

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225-Urdu, 226-Maithili, 227-Sanskrit, 228-Prakrit, 229-Magahi, 230-Bhojpuri, 231-Arabic, 232-Persian, 233-Pali, 234-Bangla

332-Urdu, 333-Maithili, 334-Sanskrit, 335-Prakrit, 336-Magahi, 337-Bhojpuri, 338-Arabic, 339-Persian, 340-Pali, 341-Bangla

(For students who have selected any one language subject from these under Additional Subject Group)

122-Computer Science, 123-Multi Media & Web. Tech.

221-Computer Science, 222-Multi Media & Web. Tech.

317-Yoga & Phy. Edu., 328-Computer Science, 329-Multi Media & Web. Tech.

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485-Physics, 486-Chemistry, 487-Biology, 488-Mathematics, 489-Agriculture, 490-Business Studies, 491-Accountancy, 492-Entrepreneurship, 493-History, 494-Political Science, 495-Sociology, 496-Economics, 497-Psychology, 498-Home Science, 499-Geography, 500-Music, 501-Philosophy, 502-Yoga & Phy. Education
25-11-2026

(Wednesday)

 I.Sc

I.Com

 120 – Agriculture

326 – Economics

219 – Economics

 I.A. 324 – Psychology
26-11-2026

(Thursday)

 I.A. 325 – Sociology I.A. 318 – Music
27-11-2026

(Friday)

 I.A. 321 – History I.A. 319 – Home Science
28-11-2026

(Saturday)

 I.Sc

I.A.

 136-Security, 137-Beautician, 138-Tourism, 139-Retail Management, 140-Automobile, 141-Electronics & H/W, 142-Beauty & Wellness, 143-Telecom, 144-It/ITes

235-Security, 236-Beautician, 237-Tourism, 238-Retail Management, 239-Automobile, 240-Electronics & H/W, 241-Beauty & Wellness, 242-Telecom, 243-It/ITes

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342-Security, 343-Beautician, 344-Tourism, 345-Retail Management, 346-Automobile, 347-Electronics & H/W, 348-Beauty & Wellness, 349-Telecom, 350-It/ITes

 xxx (No Exam)

Students who are absent from the sent-up examination or fail to clear it will not be issued admit cards for the 2027 annual board examinations. However, candidates registered under the ex-student, compartmental and improvement categories are not required to appear for the sent-up examinations.

The sent-up examinations are conducted ahead of the annual board examinations to assess students’ preparedness. Candidates should contact their respective schools for subject-wise schedules and further instructions, as the notice does not specify individual paper dates or examination timings.

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