Bihar Board Sent-Up Exam 2027 Date Sheet: Schedule out for Inter, Matric exams

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the schedule for the sent-up examinations for students appearing in the 2027 Matric and Intermediate annual examinations. The Intermediate sent-up examinations will be held from November 19 to 28, while the Matric examinations are scheduled from November 23 to 27, 2026.

The practical examinations for Intermediate students will take place from November 30 to December 2. Matric practical examinations will be conducted on November 28.

Bihar Board Inter Sent-Up Exam 2027: Complete schedule

Date of Examination Faculty 1st Sitting (9:30 AM to 12:45 PM) Faculty 2nd Sitting (02:00 PM to 5:15 PM) 19-11-2026 (Thursday) I.Sc I.A. I.Com Voc. 117 – Physics 320 – Philosophy 218 – Entrepreneurship 402 – Foundation Course I.A. I.Com. I.Sc Voc. 322 – Political Science 220 – Accountancy 118 – Chemistry Elective Subject Trade Paper – 1 (From Sub. Code 404 to 430) 20-11-2026 (Friday) I.Sc I.A. Voc. 121 – Mathematics 327 – Mathematics Elective Subject Trade Paper – 2 (From Sub. Code 431 to 457) I.A. I.Sc. I.Com. 323 – Geography 119 – Biology 217 – Business Studies 21-11-2026 (Saturday) I.Sc Voc. 105 – English, 124 – English 205 – English, 223 – English 305 – English, 330 – English 403 – English Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads. (For students who have selected language/additional subject under Subject Group-1) I.Sc. Voc. 107-Urdu, 108-Maithili, 109-Sanskrit, 110-Prakrit, 111-Magahi, 112-Bhojpuri, 113-Arabic, 114-Persian, 115-Pali, 116-Bangla 207-Urdu, 208-Maithili, 209-Sanskrit, 210-Prakrit, 211-Magahi, 212-Bhojpuri, 213-Arabic, 214-Persian, 215-Pali, 216-Bangla 307-Urdu, 308-Maithili, 309-Sanskrit, 310-Prakrit, 311-Magahi, 312-Bhojpuri, 313-Arabic, 314-Persian, 315-Pali, 316-Bangla Story continues below this ad 503-Urdu, 504-Maithili, 505-Sanskrit, 506-Prakrit, 507-Magahi, 508-Bhojpuri, 509-Arabic, 510-Persian, 511-Pali, 512-Bangla (For students who have selected any one language subject under Subject Group-2) 23-11-2026 (Monday) I.Sc. I.A Voc. 106 – Hindi, 125 – Hindi 206 – Hindi, 224 – Hindi 306 – Hindi, 331 – Hindi 401 – Hindi (For students who have selected language/additional subject under Subject Group-1) I.Sc Voc. 126-Urdu, 127-Maithili, 128-Sanskrit, 129-Prakrit, 130-Magahi, 131-Bhojpuri, 132-Arabic, 133-Persian, 134-Pali, 135-Bangla Story continues below this ad 225-Urdu, 226-Maithili, 227-Sanskrit, 228-Prakrit, 229-Magahi, 230-Bhojpuri, 231-Arabic, 232-Persian, 233-Pali, 234-Bangla 332-Urdu, 333-Maithili, 334-Sanskrit, 335-Prakrit, 336-Magahi, 337-Bhojpuri, 338-Arabic, 339-Persian, 340-Pali, 341-Bangla (For students who have selected any one language subject from these under Additional Subject Group) 122-Computer Science, 123-Multi Media & Web. Tech. 221-Computer Science, 222-Multi Media & Web. Tech. 317-Yoga & Phy. Edu., 328-Computer Science, 329-Multi Media & Web. Tech. Story continues below this ad 485-Physics, 486-Chemistry, 487-Biology, 488-Mathematics, 489-Agriculture, 490-Business Studies, 491-Accountancy, 492-Entrepreneurship, 493-History, 494-Political Science, 495-Sociology, 496-Economics, 497-Psychology, 498-Home Science, 499-Geography, 500-Music, 501-Philosophy, 502-Yoga & Phy. Education 25-11-2026 (Wednesday) I.Sc I.Com 120 – Agriculture 326 – Economics 219 – Economics I.A. 324 – Psychology 26-11-2026 (Thursday) I.A. 325 – Sociology I.A. 318 – Music 27-11-2026 (Friday) I.A. 321 – History I.A. 319 – Home Science 28-11-2026 (Saturday) I.Sc I.A. 136-Security, 137-Beautician, 138-Tourism, 139-Retail Management, 140-Automobile, 141-Electronics & H/W, 142-Beauty & Wellness, 143-Telecom, 144-It/ITes 235-Security, 236-Beautician, 237-Tourism, 238-Retail Management, 239-Automobile, 240-Electronics & H/W, 241-Beauty & Wellness, 242-Telecom, 243-It/ITes Story continues below this ad 342-Security, 343-Beautician, 344-Tourism, 345-Retail Management, 346-Automobile, 347-Electronics & H/W, 348-Beauty & Wellness, 349-Telecom, 350-It/ITes — xxx (No Exam)

Students who are absent from the sent-up examination or fail to clear it will not be issued admit cards for the 2027 annual board examinations. However, candidates registered under the ex-student, compartmental and improvement categories are not required to appear for the sent-up examinations.

The sent-up examinations are conducted ahead of the annual board examinations to assess students’ preparedness. Candidates should contact their respective schools for subject-wise schedules and further instructions, as the notice does not specify individual paper dates or examination timings.