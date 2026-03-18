Bihar Board Class 10th Results 2026: When is BSEB matric marksheet releasing?

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will soon be declaring the Class 10 matric results. The Indian Express is in the process of confirming when the marksheets will be issued. Last year, BSEB issued the matric results on March 29. Results will be available at the official BSEB websites — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and secondary.biharboardonline.com, when announced. This year, Indianexpress.com is hosting the Bihar Board Matric result 2026 alongside the official portals. Students will be able to check and download the BSEB matric Class 10 result marksheet using their roll number and roll code.

BSEB held the Class 10 matric 2026 exams in February for around 15.12 lakh students at 1,699 examination centres. Of the 1,512,687 total students, 7,85,722 were girls, and 7,26,961 were boys.