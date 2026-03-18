Bihar Board Class 10th Results 2026: When is BSEB matric marksheet releasing?

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will soon be declaring the Class 10 matric results. The Indian Express is in the process of confirming when the marksheets will be issued. Last year, BSEB issued the matric results on March 29. Results will be available at the official BSEB websites — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and secondary.biharboardonline.com, when announced. This year, Indianexpress.com is hosting the Bihar Board Matric result 2026 alongside the official portals. Students will be able to check and download the BSEB matric Class 10 result marksheet using their roll number and roll code.
BSEB held the Class 10 matric 2026 exams in February for around 15.12 lakh students at 1,699 examination centres. Of the 1,512,687 total students, 7,85,722 were girls, and 7,26,961 were boys.
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the Class 10 results soon. Students can access their results through the official BSEB websites — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and secondary.biharboardonline.com.
The Class 10 marksheet mentions the marks scored by students in different subjects. Students must note that the scorecard will be provisional; hence, the students are required to collect the original mark sheet from their schools. The scorecard will mention the student’s name, roll number, date of birth, marks scored by them in different subjects, etc.
A total of 4,70,845 students secured a first division in the last academic session, including 2,53,754 boys and 2,17,091 girls. In the second division, 4,84,012 students passed, with 2,29,958 being boys and 2,54,054 being girls. Meanwhile, 3,07,792 students cleared the exam with a third division, comprising 1,38,144 boys and 1,69,648 girls. As many as 123 students are placed in the top 10 list. There are 25 students between ranks 1 and 5, while between ranks 6 and 10, there are a total of 98 students.
In the same academic year, the Bihar board conducted the Class 10 BSEB matric exam between February 17 and 25. BSEB Class 10 exams were held for a total of 15.85 lakh students. The BSEB answer keys of the matric exams were released on March 6. Candidates were given a deadline of March 10 to raise any challenges in the BSEB Matric Class 10 answer key.