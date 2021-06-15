BSEB Bihar Board releases registration schedule for Class 12

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) today announced the registration schedule for intermediate or class 12 for the session 2021-23. Students willing to join inter classes in the academic session 2021-22 will be able to register from June 19 onwards. Candidates can download the prospectus from the official Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) website at http://www.ofssbihar.in.

The BSEB shared the details through its Twitter handle. The registration process will be open from June 19 to June 28. Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 350. All candidates seeking admission in inter classes under BSEB will have to compulsorily submit the common application form.

सत्र 2021-2023 के लिए इण्टरमीडिएट कक्षा में बिहार के शिक्षण संस्थानों में नामांकन हेतु विद्यार्थियों द्वारा ऑनलाइन आवेदन करने के लिए तिथि दिनांक 19.06.2021 से 28.06.2021 तक निर्धारित करने के संबंध में आवश्यक सूचना। विस्तृत जानकारी के लिए लिंक खोलें : https://t.co/3fSLK4NZvM — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) June 15, 2021

Students who have completed Class 10 from any other board than BSEB, will be allowed to apply at a later stage. Class 10 students of CBSE, CISCE and state boards will be allowed to apply after their results are declared.

Read | Bihar Board Class 12 scrutiny result 2021: How to check

The state board had announced the results of intermediate or class 12 arts, science, commerce examinations on March 26. A total of 78.04 per cent of students cleared the intermediate exam successfully, with girls at 80.57 per cent pass percentage fared better in the overall pass percentage than boys whose pass percentage is 75.71 per cent. Nearly 13.50 lakh students appeared for the intermediate exam that was concluded on February 13.