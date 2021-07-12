BSEB Bihar Board releases registration schedule for Class 9

The registration can be done on the board website - secondary.biharboardonline.com. File

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the registration schedule for class 9 students for the 2022-23 session. The school principals of the state’s educational institutions can get the class 9 students of their schools registered online with the board from July 11 to July 31, 2021. The registration can be done on the board website – secondary.biharboardonline.com

The school authorities have to download the registration form from the board’s website and give a print copy of the same to the students. After filling the registration form, the students will submit it to the school authorities who will then match the details with the school records.

After verifying the details, the schools will upload the registration form online at the board’s website. In case, any student wants to make changes in the details filed, they have to provide a signed letter to the school authorities.

The registration fees can be submitted online through NEFT or e-challan by the school authorities. If a school faces any difficulties in uploading the form or for fees submission, they can contact the helpline numbers – 0162-2232074, 2232257 and 2232239.

Meanwhile, the schools and college in Bihar have reopened today in 50 per cent capacity following a dip in Covid-19 cases.