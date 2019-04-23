BSEB Bihar Board releases intermediate compartment, special exam dates

BSEB Bihar Board compartment exam dates 2019: After releasing the intermediate examination results last month, Bihar Board of Secondary Education (BSEB) has announced the dates for compartment-cum-special exam dates. The intermediate annual exams for Bihar Board were held in February 2019. The compartment exam will be conducted from May 1 to May 10 in two shifts.

Advertising

The first shift will begin from 9:30 am and conclude at 12:45 pm while the second shift will be held from 1:45 om to 5 pm. Students will be given 15 minutes’ ‘cool-off’ time at the beginning of the exam which will also include the reading of the question paper.

Also read | Bihar Board Class 10th result 2019 declared: Sawan Raj Bharti is the topper

The practical exams will be organised before the compartment exams, that is, from April 27 to April 30, 2019, according to the BSEB.

Meanwhile, for students appearing the special exams, the admit card or hall tickets have already been released on the board’s official websites, bsebonline.org, and biharboard.online.