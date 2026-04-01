Bihar Board Matric Class 10th Compartment, Special Exams 2026: Important dates, application fees and more

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Bihar Board Matric Class 10th Compartment Exams 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has opened online applications for the Madhyamik Vishesh Pariksha 2026 and Madhyamik Compartmental Pariksha 2026. Both exams are for Class 10 students, and the application process has begun online on the official website at exam.biharboardonline.org.
The purpose of the BSEB Madhyamik Compartmental exam 2026 is to provide students who have failed in one or two subjects in the main board examination an opportunity to clear those subjects without losing an academic year. In contrast, the Madhyamik Vishesh Pariksha or Special exam 2026 is conducted for students who were unable to appear in the main examination due to valid and exceptional reasons — such as medical emergencies or participation in recognised events. However, candidates from the 2023–24 batch are allowed to appear only in one subject, which is English.
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The compartmental exam is for students who were placed in the compartment category in the 2026 board exams. Students from vocational streams such as IT, retail, automobile, and others can also apply under applicable guidelines. Those who failed in vocational subjects can appear for improvement in limited subjects as specified by the board.
Step 1: Visit the official website — exam.biharboardonline.org
Step 2: Log in with your school credentials
Step 3: Select the exam type (Vishesh / Compartmental / Single Subject)
Step 4: Enter student details and select subjects
Step 5: Upload a photograph and a signature in the prescribed format
Step 6: Verify all details carefully before final submission
Step 7: Pay the application fee online or via RTGS/NEFT
Step 8: Submit the form and download the confirmation receipt
Students applying for the Vishesh Pariksha can choose a maximum of two subjects. The board has made it clear that applications must be submitted through schools. Individual submissions will not be accepted. Schools will verify details, upload documents, and complete the application on behalf of students.
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Candidates are required to upload a passport-size photograph and signature in the prescribed format. They must also ensure that their Unique ID is correctly entered. Applications without valid details or submitted incorrectly may be rejected, the Bihar Board has said in its notice.
The application fee is Rs 1,010 for the general category and Rs 895 for BC-I category students. The fee can be paid online or through RTGS/NEFT as specified by the board. Once the form is finally submitted, no corrections will be allowed. Students are advised to check all details carefully before submission.