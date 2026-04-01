Bihar Board Matric Class 10th Compartment, Special Exams 2026: Important dates, application fees and more

BSEB 10th Compartment exam: The result will be available at the official website, biharboardonline.com. (Representational Image/ express photo)

Bihar Board Matric Class 10th Compartment Exams 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has opened online applications for the Madhyamik Vishesh Pariksha 2026 and Madhyamik Compartmental Pariksha 2026. Both exams are for Class 10 students, and the application process has begun online on the official website at exam.biharboardonline.org.

The purpose of the BSEB Madhyamik Compartmental exam 2026 is to provide students who have failed in one or two subjects in the main board examination an opportunity to clear those subjects without losing an academic year. In contrast, the Madhyamik Vishesh Pariksha or Special exam 2026 is conducted for students who were unable to appear in the main examination due to valid and exceptional reasons — such as medical emergencies or participation in recognised events. However, candidates from the 2023–24 batch are allowed to appear only in one subject, which is English.