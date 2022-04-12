BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 compartmental, special exams datesheet released, check here

The Bihar Board Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the schedule for matric (class 10) compartmental and special exams 2022. Students who have registered for the compartmental exams can now check the schedule on the official BSEB website — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The compartmental and special exams will begin on May 5 (Thursday) and end on May 9, 2022 (Monday), according to the schedule. This year’s exams will be held in two sessions: seating 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., and seating 2 from 1:45 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Matric Compartmental-Cum-Special Examination, 2022 का Examination schedule हुआ जारी।#BSEB pic.twitter.com/wexaCH7DtD — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) April 12, 2022

For the compartmental and special exams this year, students will be given a 15-minute ‘cooling off’ period. This 15-minute “cooling off” period is only for students to go over the question paper, think about it, and plan their answers. During these 15 minutes, students are not permitted to discuss or write answers.

This year, the class 10 result was announced at 3 pm on March 31 via a press conference. The toppers’ list and the scorecard are available on the official website — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.