Tuesday, April 12, 2022
BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 compartmental, special exams datesheet released, check here

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
April 12, 2022 9:54:43 am
MPBSE, MP board, class 12 result, class 12 board examsStudents who have registered for compartmental exams can now view the schedule on the BSEB website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The Bihar Board Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the schedule for matric (class 10) compartmental and special exams 2022. Students who have registered for the compartmental exams can now check the schedule on the official BSEB website — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The compartmental and special exams will begin on May 5 (Thursday) and end on May 9, 2022 (Monday), according to the schedule. This year’s exams will be held in two sessions: seating 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., and seating 2 from 1:45 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For the compartmental and special exams this year, students will be given a 15-minute ‘cooling off’ period. This 15-minute “cooling off” period is only for students to go over the question paper, think about it, and plan their answers. During these 15 minutes, students are not permitted to discuss or write answers.

This year, the class 10 result was announced at 3 pm on March 31 via a press conference. The toppers’ list and the scorecard are available on the official website — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

