BSEB Bihar Board matric Class 10 compartment exams: Admit cards to release today

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the admit cards for the Bihar Board matric (class 10) compartment and special exams on secondary.biharboardonline.com. The compartmental and special exams will begin on May 5 (Thursday) and end on May 9, 2022 (Monday), according to the schedule.

This year’s exams will be held in two sessions: seating 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., and seating 2 from 1:45 p.m. to 5 p.m. School authorities will have to download admit cards for students and give them to children after signing and putting the official stamp on the admit cards. Over 4,326 students including 2,107 boys and 2,219 girls will appear for these exams.

How to download BSEB 10th compartment exams 2022

Step 1: Visit secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Clicking on the appropriate link and log in with your username and password.

Step 3: The BSEB Class 10 admit card 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download it and print a copy for future reference.

Candidates should remember to carry their admit cards to the exam centres as they will not be allowed to enter the premises without presenting the admit cards. For the compartmental and special exams this year, students will be given a 15-minute ‘cooling-off period. This time period is only for students to go over the question paper, think about it, and plan their answers. During these 15 minutes, students are not permitted to discuss or write answers.