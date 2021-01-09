BSEB Bihar Board 10th Madhyamik admit card 2021: Date and time

BSEB Bihar Board Madhyamik admit card 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the admit card for the annual class 10 and class 12 board exams on January 10 at its official website biharboardonline.com. The decision was taken after a meeting headed by board chairperson Anand Kishore.

Principals or heads of schools can go to the websites and download the admit cards by using their respective user id and passwords. These principals will then responsible for distributing the admit cards to their students. Students will have to carry these admit cards during their internal assessment or practical exams as well.

Meanwhile, the practical exams for the class 12 or inter students will be held from January 20 to 22 and the annual class 10 exams will be held from February 17 to February 24. The admit card for inter practical exams has been issued.

BSEB class 10 date sheet

February 17 – Science

February 18 – Mathematics

February 19 – Social Science

February 20 – English

February 22 – Mother tongue

February 23 – Second language

February 24 – Elective subject

During the exam, a ‘cool-off’ time of additional 15 minutes will be given to the examinees during which they can read the questions and plan the answers accordingly. Schools will also have an internal assessment for science and social science subjects. Marks for these subjects will be given on the basis of literacy activities and project work.

The state board has released the mock test papers or model question papers at its websites for the upcoming boards.

In case of any discrepancy or error, while downloading the admit card, candidates can contact the authorities at – 0612-2232074, 2232257.

In BSEB class 10 result 2020, the pass percentage is 80.59. Out of the 14,94,071 students who appeared for the matric exam, 12,04,030 have passed. In 2020, Himanshu Raj topped the exam scoring 96.20 per cent. In 2019, Sawan Raj Bharti had scored the highest in recent years with 97.2 per cent.