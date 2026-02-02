Bihar Board Intermediate Exam 2026 begins: 5.58 lakh candidates appear across 1,700 centres

Bihar Board Intermediate Exam 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) commenced the Intermediate Annual Examination 2026 on February 2, 2026. The examinations are being conducted across 1,762 examination centres, including 152 model examination centres set up throughout the state. The Intermediate Annual Examination 2026 will conclude on February 13, 2026.

The examinations are being conducted under strict adherence to guidelines issued by the Board. These include two-level frisking of candidates, deployment of magistrates, adequate police personnel, installation of CCTV cameras, and videography arrangements at centres. Entry of unauthorised persons within a 200-metre radius of examination centres has been prohibited, and the main gates of centres are being closed 30 minutes before the start of each examination. The examination process is being carried out in a clean, peaceful, and malpractice-free manner.

Over 5.6 lakh candidates appear in Bihar Board Exams 2026 on day-one

In the first sitting held from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm, the Biology examination for Science stream candidates was conducted, for which 4,98,475 candidates had registered. In the same sitting, the Philosophy examination was also held for 3,842 candidates. In the second sitting from 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm, the Economics examination was conducted for 55,964 candidates from the Arts and Commerce streams.

Over 150 ‘model exam centres’ created across disctricts

The Board has established four model examination centres in each district. A total of 152 such centres have been set up across Bihar, where only female candidates are appearing for the examination. At these centres, all deployed invigilators, police personnel, and administrative staff are also women. Facilities such as flower arrangements, drinking water, carpets, and separate help desks for candidates have been provided at these centres.

In Patna district, the model examination centres include Rajkiya Balika Uchcha Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Bankipur; Rajkiya Balika Uchcha Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Shastrinagar; Kamla Nehru Balika Uchcha Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Yarpur, Gardanibagh; and Rajkiya Balika Uchcha Vidyalaya, Gardanibagh.

A total of 84 examination centres have been set up in Patna district for the Intermediate Annual Examination 2026. In the first sitting, 27,153 candidates appeared for the Biology and Philosophy examinations, while 6,969 candidates registered for the Economics examination conducted in the second sitting.

BSEB Inter Exam 2026: Bihar Board Chairperson checking-in on a student at an exam hall (Image via BSEB) BSEB Inter Exam 2026: Bihar Board Chairperson checking-in on a student at an exam hall (Image via BSEB)

During inspection, BSEB Chairman found exam arrangements ‘satisfactory’

BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore undertook on-site inspections of several examination centres in Patna during both sittings. These included Rajkiya Balika Uchcha Vidyalaya, Shastrinagar; Rajkiya Balak Uchcha Vidyalaya, Shastrinagar; Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sheikhpura; Rajkiya Balika Uchcha Vidyalaya, Gardanibagh; Kamla Nehru Balika Uchcha Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Yarpur; and SRPS School (Patna High School), Gardanibagh.

During the inspection, the Chairman reviewed examination arrangements with centre superintendents and magistrates and expressed satisfaction over the smooth conduct of examinations. Instructions were issued to maintain the same level of arrangements until the conclusion of the examination process.

The Board has ensured that answer books with candidates’ names, photographs, and other details have been provided, along with OMR sheets. Question papers have been issued in ten sets, labelled A to J, to maintain confidentiality and prevent unfair practices.

Schedule for February 3 Examinations

On the second day of the examination, February 3, 2026, the Mathematics examination will be conducted in the first sitting from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm for Science and Arts stream candidates.

In the second sitting from 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm, the Political Science examination for Arts stream candidates and the Foundation Course examination for Vocational Course candidates will be held.