Bihar Board Intermediate Exam 2026 begins: 5.58 lakh candidates appear across 1,700 centres

Bihar Board Intermediate Exam 2026: During the inspection, the Chairman reviewed examination arrangements with centre superintendents and magistrates and expressed satisfaction over the smooth conduct of examinations.

By: Education Desk
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 2, 2026 07:49 PM IST
BSEB Inter Exam 2026- Bihar Board Chairperson during on-site checking (Image via BSEB)BSEB Inter Exam 2026: Bihar Board Chairperson during on-site checking (Image via BSEB)
Make us preferred source on Google

Bihar Board Intermediate Exam 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) commenced the Intermediate Annual Examination 2026 on February 2, 2026. The examinations are being conducted across 1,762 examination centres, including 152 model examination centres set up throughout the state. The Intermediate Annual Examination 2026 will conclude on February 13, 2026.

The examinations are being conducted under strict adherence to guidelines issued by the Board. These include two-level frisking of candidates, deployment of magistrates, adequate police personnel, installation of CCTV cameras, and videography arrangements at centres. Entry of unauthorised persons within a 200-metre radius of examination centres has been prohibited, and the main gates of centres are being closed 30 minutes before the start of each examination. The examination process is being carried out in a clean, peaceful, and malpractice-free manner.

Over 5.6 lakh candidates appear in Bihar Board Exams 2026 on day-one

In the first sitting held from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm, the Biology examination for Science stream candidates was conducted, for which 4,98,475 candidates had registered. In the same sitting, the Philosophy examination was also held for 3,842 candidates. In the second sitting from 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm, the Economics examination was conducted for 55,964 candidates from the Arts and Commerce streams.

Over 150 ‘model exam centres’ created across disctricts

The Board has established four model examination centres in each district. A total of 152 such centres have been set up across Bihar, where only female candidates are appearing for the examination. At these centres, all deployed invigilators, police personnel, and administrative staff are also women. Facilities such as flower arrangements, drinking water, carpets, and separate help desks for candidates have been provided at these centres.

In Patna district, the model examination centres include Rajkiya Balika Uchcha Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Bankipur; Rajkiya Balika Uchcha Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Shastrinagar; Kamla Nehru Balika Uchcha Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Yarpur, Gardanibagh; and Rajkiya Balika Uchcha Vidyalaya, Gardanibagh.

A total of 84 examination centres have been set up in Patna district for the Intermediate Annual Examination 2026. In the first sitting, 27,153 candidates appeared for the Biology and Philosophy examinations, while 6,969 candidates registered for the Economics examination conducted in the second sitting.

BSEB Inter Exam 2026- Bihar Board Chairperson check-ing on a student at an exam hall (Image via BSEB) BSEB Inter Exam 2026: Bihar Board Chairperson checking-in on a student at an exam hall (Image via BSEB)

During inspection, BSEB Chairman found exam arrangements ‘satisfactory’

BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore undertook on-site inspections of several examination centres in Patna during both sittings. These included Rajkiya Balika Uchcha Vidyalaya, Shastrinagar; Rajkiya Balak Uchcha Vidyalaya, Shastrinagar; Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sheikhpura; Rajkiya Balika Uchcha Vidyalaya, Gardanibagh; Kamla Nehru Balika Uchcha Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Yarpur; and SRPS School (Patna High School), Gardanibagh.

Story continues below this ad

During the inspection, the Chairman reviewed examination arrangements with centre superintendents and magistrates and expressed satisfaction over the smooth conduct of examinations. Instructions were issued to maintain the same level of arrangements until the conclusion of the examination process.

The Board has ensured that answer books with candidates’ names, photographs, and other details have been provided, along with OMR sheets. Question papers have been issued in ten sets, labelled A to J, to maintain confidentiality and prevent unfair practices.

Schedule for February 3 Examinations

On the second day of the examination, February 3, 2026, the Mathematics examination will be conducted in the first sitting from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm for Science and Arts stream candidates.

In the second sitting from 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm, the Political Science examination for Arts stream candidates and the Foundation Course examination for Vocational Course candidates will be held.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner
Air India grounds Boeing Dreamliner after pilot flags fuel control switch issue
Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi's reference to Gen Naravane's unpublished memoir triggers Lok Sabha uproar
Rani Mukerji
Move over Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan -- it’s Rani Mukerji, Shefali Shah, Kajol taking over Bollywood’s cop universe
Katie Leung played Cho Chang in the Harry Potter franchise and now plays Lady Araminta Gun in Bridgerton season 4.
Once a victim of racial attacks for romancing Harry Potter, Katie Leung is now Lady Araminta Gun in Bridgerton
The comedian found out from cyber experts that his phone had been infected with Pegasus
YouTube satirist mocked Saudi Royals, London court ordered kingdom to pay him $4.1 million, find out what happened in between
Mehl Nariyawala, the co-founder and President of Matic Robots, took to X and shared screenshots of the email exchange
Indian-origin entrepreneur shares how one cold email to a CEO transformed his career: 'He responded in an hour'
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
India A vs USA T20 World Cup Warm up Match Today Live Cricket Score Updates: Tilak Varma will be in focus as he returns from injury. (BCCI Photo)
India A vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Warm up Match
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, union budget
Budget positions India to govern growth with judgement and resilience
Budget
What does this Budget have for individual taxpayers?
Elephants
Why elephants’ feet, not the ears, are their most powerful sensory tool
Claude
Users increasingly likely to follow AI chatbot’s advice without question, Anthropic study finds
Advertisement
Must Read
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
India A vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Warm up Match
India A vs USA T20 World Cup Warm up Match Today Live Cricket Score Updates: Tilak Varma will be in focus as he returns from injury. (BCCI Photo)
Government explores return of Formula 1 to India, Sports Minister inspects Buddh circuit
India Formula 1
Users increasingly likely to follow AI chatbot’s advice without question, Anthropic study finds
Claude
Under investor pressure, Oracle may cut 30,000 jobs to bankroll AI infrastructure: Report
Oracle CEO Larry Ellison
Apple’s first foldable iPhone might be a flip-style device instead of book design: Report
Galaxy Z Flip 5
Why elephants’ feet, not the ears, are their most powerful sensory tool
Elephants
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
YouTube satirist mocked Saudi Royals, London court ordered kingdom to pay him $4.1 million, find out what happened in between
The comedian found out from cyber experts that his phone had been infected with Pegasus
Indian-origin entrepreneur shares how one cold email to a CEO transformed his career: 'He responded in an hour'
Mehl Nariyawala, the co-founder and President of Matic Robots, took to X and shared screenshots of the email exchange
Watch: Japanese volleyball star Yuji Nishida’s dramatic court-side apology goes viral after serve hits staffer
He went on to slip rapidly across the court towards her and lowered his head in a dramatic apology
Men in red SUV chase family car, make obscene gesture; video emerges: ‘zero tolerance for this garbage'
Responding to the post, the Noida police shared photographs of the arrested accused
Ghosts of the mountains: Rare video of stunning snow leopard family in Ladakh surfaces online; watch
Snow leopard's habitat in the country ranges across the trans-Himalayan region
Feb 02: Latest News
Advertisement