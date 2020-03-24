BSEB Bihar Board Intermediate 12th result today: How to check marks online

BSEB inter result today (Express Photo by Sahil Walia / Representational image) BSEB inter result today (Express Photo by Sahil Walia / Representational image)

BSEB Bihar Board intermediate 12th result: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has announced to release the result for class 12 or intermediate class today. Earlier, talking to indianexpress.com, officials from the board had said that the evaluation process for class 12 has been completed and result was not being released due to coronavirus pandemic.

Now, to practice social distancing, the board has said that it will not hold any press conference for this. Traditionally, the BSEB Chairman used to hold a press conference and for the past three years, reporters could meet the toppers. However, this year, the students can check the result online only. The BSEB inter result will be available at bsebssresult.com, bseinter.edu.in, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. As per officials it would be available anytime soon. Candidates need to keep eye at the official websites.

BSEB Bihar Board intermediate 12th result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using roll number

Step 4: Result will appear, download

Step 5: Take print out of the score card, it will act as provisional mark sheet

This year, 12.5 lakh (12,05,390) students have registered for the examination, including 5.38 lakh female students and 6.56 lakh males, as per the board.

Last year, percentage of the Intermediate examination in 2019 result was 79.76 per cent. In 2018 the same was 52.71 per cent. Last year, Rohini Prakash topped the science stream with 473 marks out of total 500 while Rohini Rani topped the arts stream with 463 marks and Satyam Kumar topped the commerce stream with 472 marks.

