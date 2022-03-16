BSEB Bihar board Inter result 2022: When and where to check scores

Bihar Board Inter Result 2022 Direct Link: The Bihar Board Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the intermediate (class 12) results 2022 today. The result will be announced by the state Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary at 3 pm.

BSEB inter exams were held from February 1 to 14, 2022 in two groups. The answer key for the exams were released on March 3. Candidates were given a timeline till March 6 to raise any challenges given in the answer key.

The result will be announced after consideration of all the representations received against the answer key. The result will be available on the official website – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Apart from the main website, candidates can also visit onlinebseb.in and secondary.biharboardonline.com to check their scores.

In the Bihar board inter result declared last year, a total of 78.04 per cent of students had cleared the intermediate exam successfully, with girls at 80.57 per cent pass percentage faring better in the overall pass percentage than boys whose pass percentage was 75.71 per cent.