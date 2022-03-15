BSEB Bihar board Inter result 2022 date and time announced

Bihar Board 12th Result 2022: The Bihar Board Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the date and time for inter (class 12) result 2022. As per the notice, the result will be announced on March 16, 2022. The result will be announced by the state Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary at 3 pm. Once declared, students will be able to check the result at the website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

BSEB inter exams were held from February 1 to 14, 2022 in two groups. The answer key for the exams were released on March 3. Candidates were given a timeline till March 6 to raise any challenges given in the answer key.

In order to pass the intermediate exam, a candidate must obtain 30 per cent of the total marks in the theory portion of each subject and 40 per cent of the total marks in the practical of each subject.

In 2021, a total of 78.04 per cent of students had cleared the intermediate exam successfully, with girls at 80.57 per cent pass percentage faring better in the overall pass percentage than boys whose pass percentage was 75.71 per cent.