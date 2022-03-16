BSEB Bihar board Inter result 2022 announced: Passing percentage increases to 80.15%

BSEB Inter 12th result 2022: The Bihar Board Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the intermediate (class 12) results today at 3 pm. This year, the passing percentage has increased to 80.15 per cent as compared to 78.04 per cent in 2021.

Sangam Raj from V.M. Inter College, Gopalganj and Shreya Kumari of U.D.M. Girls Inter School, Katihar have secured the top two positions from the Arts stream. Ankit Kumar Gupta from Patna has topped the Commerce stream with 94.6 per cent; Vinita Sinha and Piyush Kumar have scored the second rank in the Commerce stream. Saurav Kumar from Nawadah and Arjun Kumar from Aurangabad have got join first rank in the Science stream.

The Bihar board Class 12 pass certificate and marksheets will be issued to students later.

Students who are unsatisfied with their results can apply for scrutiny on the official BSEB website — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students can also request photocopies of their answer booklets and OMR sheets. After the declaration of BSEB inter class 12 results, students who fail to clear these exams, can now appear for the Bihar Board compartmental exams. All information about the compartmental exams will be declared on the BSEB official website soon.

BSEB inter exams were held from February 1 to 14, 2022 in two groups, and answer keys for the same were released on March 3, 2022. Candidates were given a deadline ofl March 6 to raise any challenges given in the answer key.