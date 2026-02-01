Bihar Board Exams 2026: BSEB Class 12th Inter exams from Feb 2 for around 13.8 lakh students

From proper uniform to admit cards, here is what BSEB Bihar Board Intermediate students should know these rules

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will, from February 2, kickstart its annual BSEB examination for 2026. From February 2, only the BSEB Class 12th board exams will start the Class 10 exams will start from February 17. With approximately 13.18 lakh Intermediate candidates appearing at 1,762 centres across the state, here are some guidelines that BSEB students need to keep in mind before the exam.

For more information on the same, BSEB Inter students can visit education.indianexpress.com. From proper uniform to admit cards, here is what BSEB Bihar Board Intermediate students should know these rules:

–Students appearing for the BSEB 12th Exam 2026 are required to arrive at the examination centre at least one hour before the scheduled start time. Please note that the main entrance gates will be closed 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam. For the morning shift starting at 9:30 am, entry begins at 8:30 am, and the gates will close at 9 am sharp. For the afternoon shift starting at 2 pm, entry begins at 1 pm, and the gates will close at 1:30 pm.