Bihar Board Exams 2026: BSEB Class 12th Inter exams from Feb 2 for around 13.8 lakh students

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will, from February 2, kickstart its annual BSEB examination for 2026. From February 2, only the BSEB Class 12th board exams will start the Class 10 exams will start from February 17. With approximately 13.18 lakh Intermediate candidates appearing at 1,762 centres across the state, here are some guidelines that BSEB students need to keep in mind before the exam.
For more information on the same, BSEB Inter students can visit education.indianexpress.com. From proper uniform to admit cards, here is what BSEB Bihar Board Intermediate students should know these rules:
–Students appearing for the BSEB 12th Exam 2026 are required to arrive at the examination centre at least one hour before the scheduled start time. Please note that the main entrance gates will be closed 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam. For the morning shift starting at 9:30 am, entry begins at 8:30 am, and the gates will close at 9 am sharp. For the afternoon shift starting at 2 pm, entry begins at 1 pm, and the gates will close at 1:30 pm.
–On the exam day, candidates must carry a printed copy of their BSEB 12th admit card 2026 along with a valid photo ID. Entry into the examination hall will not be permitted without the admit card.
–Candidates appearing for the BSEB Class 12th Exam 2026 must strictly follow the guidelines issued by the Bihar Board. As per the shoe-related rules, students are not permitted to enter the examination hall wearing shoes and socks, similar to the regulations enforced last year. However, exceptions may be made under certain weather conditions. The general footwear rule allows students to wear shoes, provided they do not have thick soles.
–The BSEB has warned that any attempt to enter the centre illegally after the gates are closed — such as jumping over boundary walls — will be treated as “criminal trespass”. Candidates found engaging in such acts will be expelled for two years, and an FIR will be lodged against them.
–Mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, smartwatches, and calculators are strictly prohibited for both students and staff (except the Centre Superintendent).
–Students unable to write may use a scribe and will receive 20 minutes of extra time per hour.
A dedicated control room has been established in Patna, which will remain active 24 hours a day from February 1 to February 13. Candidates or parents facing issues can reach the helpdesk at 0612-2232257 or 0612-2232227.
