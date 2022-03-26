BSEB Bihar Board Inter compartment exam registration process begins

BSEB inter compartmental exam 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will conduct the intermediate compartmental cum special exam in last week of April. The registration process of the exam begins today at the official website – inter22spl.biharboardonline.com

Read | Application window for CUET opens on April 1

The last date for application is March 30, 2022. Special exams are conducted for students who could not appear for the board exams while compartment exams are conducted for those who appeared but failed any one or more exams. The registration will be done through schools who can get the students registered for compartmental cum special exam.

BSEB Bihar Board Inter compartment exam: How to register

To register students for compartment cum special exams, school authorities have to follow the given steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website – inter22spl.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Click on log-in

Step 3: Fill the registration form and verify student’s identity

Step 4: Make the fee payment and submit

Bihar inter exam results were declared on March 16 at 3 pm. A total of 80.15 per cent of students cleared the intermediate exam successfully, with girls at 83.39 per cent pass percentage fared better in the overall pass percentage than boys whose pass percentage is 78.04 per cent.