BSEB Bihar Board Inter answer key 2022: Last day to raise objections

Today is the last day to raise objections for the Bihar Board Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) intermediate class 12 answer key. Candidates who appeared for the exam can send objections, if any, to the Board till 5 pm on March 6, 2022. No objection will be accepted once the cut-offs are declared.

To check the answer key of BSEB intermediate class 12 exams, students can visit the official BSEB website — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The board is yet to make an official notification about the date and time of the Bihar Board Class 12 results.

BSEB Inter answer key 2022: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on Intermediate Student Login.

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials such as roll code and roll number.

Step 4: The intermediate ancestry key window will open in a new tab. Select the subject.

Step 5: Download the answer key for future reference.

BSEB inter exams were held from February 1 to 14, 2022 in two groups. Students can use this answer key to calculate their probable score in the Bihar board exam.

The final result will be released after all objections are considered and the final answer key is generated. Students should visit the official BSEB website — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in — for all updates about the final answer key and results.