BSEB Bihar Board Inter 12th compartment exams: Admit cards released; check details

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released admit cards for Bihar Board inter (class 12) compartment and special exams on inter22spl.biharboardonline.com. The exams are scheduled to take place from April 18 to April 20, 2022.

Admit cards will be available for download on the official website till April 20, 2022. School authorities will have to download admit cards for students and give them to children after signing and putting the official stamp on the admit cards.

Candidates should remember to carry their admit cards to the exam centres as they will not be allowed to enter the premises without presenting the admit cards.

These exams are being conducted for students who could not clear the intermediate (class12) Bihar Board exams this year. The results for BSEB class 12 exams were declared on March 16 at 3 pm. This year, the passing percentage has increased to 80.15 per cent as compared to 78.04 per cent in 2021.

Sangam Raj from V.M. Inter College, Gopalganj and Shreya Kumari of U.D.M. Girls Inter-School, Katihar have secured the top two positions from the Arts stream. Ankit Kumar Gupta from Patna has topped the Commerce stream with 94.6 per cent; Vinita Sinha and Piyush Kumar have scored the second rank in the Commerce stream. Saurav Kumar from Nawadah and Arjun Kumar from Aurangabad have got join first rank in the Science stream.