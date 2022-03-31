scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 31, 2022
BSEB Bihar Board Inter 12th compartment exams: Application deadline extended, check new schedule

The Board is also gearing up to declare the class 10 results today which can be accessed by students from the official BSEB website — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 31, 2022 2:22:50 pm
BSEB Bihar Inter 12th Compartment, BSEB Special Exams 2022BSEB inter compartment, BSEB special exams 2022 application process ends tomorrow: Candidates now have time till April 2, 2022 to complete the application process. (Representative image)

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the deadline for Bihar Board inter (class 12) compartment and special exams application process. Candidates now have time till April 2, 2022 to complete the application process. Students who want to apply for BSEB Inter (class 12) compartment and special exams can do so through the official website — inter22spl.biharboardonline.com.

While the official date has not been released yet, it is expected that the BSEB compartment exam for class 12 will be scheduled in April 2022.

How to register:

Step 1: Visit the official BSEB website — inter22spl.biharboardonline.com.

Step 2: Login through the registered details.

Step 3: Fill in all the personal and educational details in the application form.

Step 4: Verification of student will take place at this step. Pay the application fee and get it verified.

The announcement was made by the Bihar School Examination Board through its official Twitter account on March 31, 2022.

Students need to pay a fee of Rs 70 per paper to apply for the scrutiny process. Meanwhile, the Board is also gearing up to declare the class 10 results today. The result is expected to be announced at 3 pm today, as per the official notification from the Board officials. The result was expected to be released at 1 pm earlier but was later rescheduled to 3 pm.

