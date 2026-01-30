Bihar Board 12th Exams 2026: 13.18 lakh Intermediate students to appear for BSEB exams from Feb 2

With approximately 13.18 lakh candidates appearing at 1,762 centres across the state, Board Chairman Anand Kishore has announced a zero-tolerance policy to ensure a fair and malpractice-free examination environment.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiJan 30, 2026 06:13 PM IST
BSEB Bihar Board Exams 2026: 13.18 lakh candidates to appear for exams from Feb 2Of the total 13,17,846 candidates appearing statewide, 6,75,844 are girls, and 6,42,002 are boys. (BSEB/ representative image)
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is preparing for the Bihar Board Intermediate Annual Examination, 2026, scheduled to begin on February 2, 2026.

Of the total 13,17,846 candidates appearing statewide, 6,75,844 are girls, and 6,42,002 are boys.

BSEB Bihar Board Exams 2026: Strict entry deadlines

In a move to maintain the sanctity of the exams, the Board has implemented a rigorous entry schedule. The BSEB examination centre gates will be locked strictly 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam.

For the morning shift starting at 9:30 am, entry begins at 8:30 am, and the gates will close at 9 am sharp. For the afternoon shift starting at 2 pm, entry begins at 1 pm, and the gates will close at 1:30 pm.

“Students are advised to reach their centres at least one hour before the start of the exam to avoid any last-minute rush,” the Bihar Board stated in its official release.

BSEB Bihar Board Exams 2026: Criminal charges for forced entry

The BSEB has warned that any attempt to enter the centre illegally after the gates are closed — such as jumping over boundary walls — will be treated as “criminal trespass”. Candidates found engaging in such acts will be expelled for two years, and an FIR will be lodged against them.

Furthermore, any centre superintendent or staff member found assisting in such illegal entries will face immediate suspension and legal action.

BSEB Bihar Board Exams 2026: Security and digital surveillance

To curb cheating, the Bihar Board has mandated a multi-layered security protocol:

–Every candidate will be searched at the main gate and again inside the examination hall by invigilators.

–Mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, smartwatches, and calculators are strictly prohibited for both students and staff (except the Centre Superintendent).

–All Bihar Board centres must be equipped with CCTV cameras, and one videographer will be assigned for every 500 candidates.

–Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, will be in effect within 200 meters of all exam centres to prevent unauthorised gatherings.

BSEB Bihar Board Exams 2026: Exam pattern and student support

This year’s Bihar Board examination features several student-friendly measures despite the strict security measures as mentioned in the press release:

–Students will receive 100% extra choices in objective and subjective sections (e.g., answering 50 out of 100 objective questions).

–An additional 15 minutes will be provided for students to read the question papers and OMR sheets.

–Every student will be identified via a unique ID system introduced in 2023.

–Students unable to write may use a scribe and will receive 20 minutes of extra time per hour.

A dedicated control room has been established in Patna, which will remain active 24 hours a day from February 1 to February 13. Candidates or parents facing issues can reach the helpdesk at 0612-2232257 or 0612-2232227.

 

