Bihar Board 12th Exams 2026: 13.18 lakh Intermediate students to appear for BSEB exams from Feb 2

Of the total 13,17,846 candidates appearing statewide, 6,75,844 are girls, and 6,42,002 are boys. (BSEB/ representative image)

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is preparing for the Bihar Board Intermediate Annual Examination, 2026, scheduled to begin on February 2, 2026. With approximately 13.18 lakh Intermediate candidates appearing at 1,762 centres across the state, Board’s chairman Anand Kishore has announced a zero-tolerance policy to ensure a fair and malpractice-free examination environment.

Of the total 13,17,846 candidates appearing statewide, 6,75,844 are girls, and 6,42,002 are boys.

BSEB Bihar Board Exams 2026: Strict entry deadlines

In a move to maintain the sanctity of the exams, the Board has implemented a rigorous entry schedule. The BSEB examination centre gates will be locked strictly 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam.

For the morning shift starting at 9:30 am, entry begins at 8:30 am, and the gates will close at 9 am sharp. For the afternoon shift starting at 2 pm, entry begins at 1 pm, and the gates will close at 1:30 pm.