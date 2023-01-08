scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

BSEB Bihar Board Exams: Class 10th admit card to be issued today; here’s how to download

BSEB Bihar Board Exams Class 10th: School principals can download the hall tickets at the official website— biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and secondary.biharboardonline.com.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10th: Results will be announced in March/April
BSEB Bihar Board Exams Class 10th: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will today release the admit card for class 10 board exams. School principals can download the hall tickets at the official website — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Also read |CBSE Board Exams 2023 Updates: Class 12th exam dates revised; check new schedule

The board exams for class 10 will be held from February 14 to 22. The practical exams for class 10 will begin from January 19 and conclude on January 21. The admit card for the theoretical exams will be available between January 8 to 15.

BSEB Bihar Board Exams Class 10th: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Click on the link reading class 10 admit card.

Step 3: Enter credentials such as school code, registration number and date of birth of students

Step 4: The admit card will be available on the website.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the admit card .

The class 10 exams will begin with Mathematics in both the shifts and conclude with optional subjects in both shifts. While on the day of commencement of examination, the morning shift will be from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and afternoon shift will be from 1:45 pm to 5 pm. On the day the exams will conclude, the morning shift will be from 9:30 am to 12:15 pm and evening shift will be from 1:45 pm to 4:30 pm.

Results for class 10 board exams will be declared in March or April. The academic calendar was issued for intermediate, matric and other miscellaneous exams by BSEB chairperson, Anand Kishore on December 9, 2022.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-01-2023 at 14:40 IST
