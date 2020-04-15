Bihar Board Class 10 evaluation process postponed again, no revised dates yet

BSEB result date not announced yet (Express photo by Kshitij Mohan / Representational image) BSEB result date not announced yet (Express photo by Kshitij Mohan / Representational image)

The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) was expected to start the evaluation process for class 10 from April 14, however, since the lockdown has been extended, the evaluation process is yet again postponed. As per the latest information by the officials, the evaluation will resume after May 3. This time, the BSEB has not issued any revised dates to begin the evaluation process.

A directive has been sent to all districts and exam evaluation centres to ensure that the officials and staff practice social distancing and evaluation process is not resumed at any exam centre. Earlier, BSEB had become the first board to declare result amid lockdown when it announced class 12 result last month.

The board has deployed new software which processes result faster and once the evaluation is completed the result will be out within weeks, however, with the delay in the evaluation process, there is no clarity on the class 10 result date yet.

Gujarat Board has announced to take responsibility for ensuring safe transport of teachers but has continued to go ahead with the evaluation process. However, no such provision has been adopted by the Bihar Board. Several boards have adopted work from home evaluation mode.

The Bihar government had earlier announced to promote students from classes 1 to 9 and 11. With class 12 result being declared only class 10 result is pending. Over 15.29 lakh students had appeared for Bihar Board class 10 exams. The exams had been concluded on February 24 and students have been awaiting results.

