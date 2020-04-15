Bihar Board Class 10 evaluation process postponed again, no revised dates yet

The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) was expected to start the evaluation process for class 10 from April 14, however, since the lockdown has been extended, the evaluation process is yet again postponed. As per the latest information by the officials, the evaluation will resume after May 3. This time, the BSEB has not issued any revised dates to begin the evaluation process.
A directive has been sent to all districts and exam evaluation centres to ensure that the officials and staff practice social distancing and evaluation process is not resumed at any exam centre. Earlier, BSEB had become the first board to declare result amid lockdown when it announced class 12 result last month.
The board has deployed new software which processes result faster and once the evaluation is completed the result will be out within weeks, however, with the delay in the evaluation process, there is no clarity on the class 10 result date yet.
