Bihar Board Class 12 students write exam infront of car headlights in Motihari

Over 400 students appearing for Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) class 12 board exams had to sit in front of the headlights of cars parked inside the exam centre in Bihar’s Motihari. On the evening of February 1, students taking the exam at the Maharaja Harendra Kishore Singh college were made to write Hindi papers in the second sitting examination under the lights of vehicles.

A video of the incident has gone viral where students can be seen writing the exam with the help of car headlights.

#WATCH | Students took their Class 12 exam in the light of car headlights at an exam centre in Motihari, Bihar on Tuesday evening pic.twitter.com/67hiEHD2Tx — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2022

The examination, which was scheduled to begin at 1:45 pm and end at 5 pm, began at 4:30 pm. Chhatauni police station with help from the local administration had to immediately arrange generators to provide light to the examinees.

The examination centre superintendent Naveen Kumar Jha has been issued a show-cause notice and divested of his charge. Meanwhile, Bihar education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said he has sought a report on the incident.