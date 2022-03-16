BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 result: Here’s how to check scorecard

Bihar Board 12th Result 2022: The Bihar Board Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the inter board exam results 2022. The result will be announced at 3 pm via press conference after which it will be available on the official website. Students who had appeared for the intermediate exam can check the result through the website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

It was declared on the Board’s official Twitter handle that the result will be declared by the state Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary at 3 pm on March 16, 2022.

The exam had taken place from February 1 to 14, 2022. This year, the BSEB inter exams were held in two groups.

In order to pass the intermediate exam, a candidate must obtain 30 per cent of the total marks in the theory portion of each subject and 40 per cent of the total marks in the practical of each subject.

BSEB 12th result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: Click the ‘result link’ available on the homepage

Step 3: In the new window, enter registration and roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference

The answer key for the exams were released on March 3. Candidates were given a timeline till March 6 to raise any challenges given in the answer key.

In case a student fails in one subject only by not more than 8 per cent marks or in two subjects by not more than 4 per cent marks in each, he/she will be given the marks he/she is short of. If someone has obtained 75 per cent marks in aggregate but has failed in one subject only by not more then 10 per cent marks and cannot be allowed to pass under any other regulation, will be declared to have passed.