BSEB Bihar board class 12 exams to begin tomorrow, check exam day guidelines

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) intermediate annual exam will be conducted between February 2 and February 14, 2022, in two groups. A total of 84 exam centres have been prepared in Patna for this exam in which 78,856 (37,817 women and 41,039 men) candidates are expected to appear.

This year, candidates will have a choice in all of the sections, whether it is objective or subjective, an official notice read. The Bihar Board 2022 admit card for class 10, 12 students have already been released, but can only be downloaded by the school principals. Candidates can collect their admit cards from their respective schools.

In case a student forgets or misplaces his/her admit card, the authorities at the exam centre will have to identify the student through the image available on the attendance sheet and roll call available and then get them a provisional ID card.

There will be 10 sets of question papers this year, ranging from A to J. Answer sheets for subjective questions of 70 to 100 marks will be collected as per the time mentioned at the end of the answer sheet. For objective questions, the first group will have to submit the OMR sheet at 11 am and the second group will be submitting it at 3:15 pm.

Keeping in mind the Covid situation in the country, only two students have to be seated on a bench and hand sanitisers will be available outside every room for students to use. In addition to this, no individual except for students and authorities will be allowed to enter the exam centre.