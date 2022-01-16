BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 admit cards released: Here’s how to download 

BSEB Class 12 Board admit cards: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has released admit cards for the BSEB Bihar Class 12 board examination. The admit cards can be downloaded from the official BSEB website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The admit cards can be downloaded by the school authorities only and students have to collect the same from their respective schools. BSEB Bihar board examination for class 12 will be conducted from February 1 to February 14, 2022, across the state in two shifts/sittings.

BSEB Bihar Class 12 Board examination 2022: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘ Download class 12 admit cards’ that appears on the Home Page

Step 3: Enter school ID and password

Step 4: Click on submit to download the admit card

The state board has directed all the affiliated schools to download the admit cards and issue them to the students after signing and stamping the admit card.

Bihar board had released admit cards for BSEB Class 10 Board examination on January 8, 2022. The practical examination for class 12 will be conducted between January 10 to January 20, 2022. Candidates will be given 15 minutes as reading time, to go through the question paper.