BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 results declared at results.biharboardonline.com; 2 girls top exam

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) declares Class 10 results: The results were announced at a press conference on March 29. The BSEB results were declared by Sunil Kumar, Bihar Education Minister. The pass percentage is 81.79%. In the merit list, 139 students secured positions in the top 10 ranks, including 57 girls. Notably, two girls jointly topped the exam — Pushpanjali Kumari from Jamui and Sabreen Parveen from Vaishali — both scoring 492 marks (98.4%).

Students can visit the official BSEB sites to access their marksheets. These are at matricbiharboard.com, result.biharboardonline.org.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Check Here

Like in the BSEB Inter results, girls have outperformed boys in the class 10 exams.

This year, the overall pass percentage stands at 81.79%, slightly lower than last year’s 82.11%. A total of 15,10,928 students appeared for the examination, including 7,84,871 girls and 7,26,057 boys. Out of the total candidates, 12,35,743 students passed the exam. Among them, 4,43,723 students secured first division, 4,75,511 students got second division, and 3,03,103 students passed in third division.

Bihar Board 10th Matric Result 2026 (Direct Link): How to check marks

The exams were conducted from February 17 to 25 across 1,699 centres in two shifts under strict and fair conditions.

The board also set a record by declaring the results within 28 days of evaluation, making it one of the fastest result announcements in recent years.

Bihar Board conducted the Class 10 2026 board examinations in February across 1,699 centers, with around 15.12 lakh students appearing. The total number of students who took the exam was 1,512,687, which included 7,85,722 girls and 7,26,961 boys. Around 70 examination centres were set up in Patna district for 71,022 candidates. The exams began on February 17 and ended on February 25, 2026 and were conducted in two shifts. For candidates with disability, a writer was made available in the examination, and they were given an additional time of 20 minutes per hour.

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Students can visit the official websites results.biharboardonline.com and matricbiharboard.com to check their marksheet. Additionally, they can also access their results at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, secondary.biharboardonline.com, DigiLocker and Indian Express Education portal. After entering their login details (roll number and roll code) they’ll be able to view the scorecard. Candidates can download or screenshot it to safekeep it for future purposes. The Class 10 marksheet will include the students’ scores in all subjects. Students should keep it in mind that this initial scorecard is provisional. They must obtain the official, original mark sheet directly from their school.

Students must score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and a total of 150 marks in aggregate to pass the BSEB Class 10 examination. Failing even one subject means the student will not be declared “passed” in the overall examination. Those who fall short of the minimum threshold in one or more subjects will have the option to appear for compartment examinations. The Bihar Board compartment practical exams will be conducted in April 2026, while theory exams will be held in May 2026.

Students who are dissatisfied with their BSEB Matric (class 10) results 2026 can opt for the scrutiny process, which allows them to request a re-evaluation of their answer sheets.

Last year, the results were announced on March 29, by the State Education Minister Sunil Kumar. The exams were conducted from February 17 and February 25, 2025. The pass percentage in 2025 was recorded at 82.11%. This year, the pass percentage rose.

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Candidates are advised to check the results on official websites only and avoid fake links which are circulating around.