Bihar Board Class 10th Results 2026 Date and Time LIVE Updates: BSEB likely to announce results by March-end

BSEB 10th Matric Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Bihar Board to announce result dates soon (Screengrab from official website)

Bihar Board Class 10th Results 2026 Date and Time LIVE Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the Bihar Board Class 10 (Matric) Result 2026 soon. The Board earlier indicated that the results may likely be released by the end of March. Once declared, students will be able to check their results on the official websites — results.biharboardonline.com and matricbiharboard.com. Alternatively, candidates can also expect access via secondary.biharboardonline.com and results.biharboardonline.com/sec25/.

The board has not yet confirmed an official date, but multiple media reports and past trends suggest that the result is likely in the final week of March, most probably around March 30 or March 31. This aligns with the timeline indicated earlier by BSEB while announcing the Class 12 (Inter) results, where officials had suggested that matric results would follow shortly after.

Story continues below this ad As per previous years’ result announcement dates, the Bihar Board has maintained a consistent schedule of declaring Class 10 results by the end of March. Last year, the matric results were announced on March 29, while in previous years, the dates have largely fallen between March 29 and March 31. This pattern further strengthens expectations that the 2026 results will also be released within the same window. The Class 10 board examinations this year were conducted from February 17 to February 25 across the state, with over 15 lakh students appearing for the exams. Following the exams, the evaluation process and topper verification are typically completed on a fast-track basis by BSEB, allowing it to remain one of the first boards in the country to declare results. Live Updates Mar 26, 2026 09:20 AM IST Bihar Board Class 10th Results 2026 Date and Time LIVE Updates: What was the performance of students in last academic session? A total of 4,70,845 students secured a first division in the last academic session , including 2,53,754 boys and 2,17,091 girls. In the second division, 4,84,012 students passed, with 2,29,958 being boys and 2,54,054 being girls. Meanwhile, 3,07,792 students cleared the exam with a third division, comprising 1,38,144 boys and 1,69,648 girls. As many as 123 students are placed in the top 10 list. There are 25 students between ranks 1 and 5, while between ranks 6 and 10, there are a total of 98 students. Mar 26, 2026 09:08 AM IST Bihar Board Class 10th Results 2026 Date and Time LIVE Updates: What will marksheets consist? The Class 10 marksheet mentions the marks scored by students in different subjects. Students must note that the scorecard will be provisional; hence, the students are required to collect the original mark sheet from their schools. The scorecard will mention the student’s name, roll number, date of birth, marks scored by them in different subjects, etc. Mar 26, 2026 09:04 AM IST Bihar Board Class 10th Results 2026 Date and Time LIVE Updates: How many students appeared in exam? BSEB held the Class 10 matric 2026 exams in February for around 15.12 lakh students at 1,699 examination centres. Of the 1,512,687 total students, 7,85,722 were girls, and 7,26,961 were boys. Mar 26, 2026 08:59 AM IST Bihar Board Class 10th Results 2026 Date and Time LIVE Updates: Results on IE Education Portal This year, Indianexpress.com is hosting the Bihar Board Matric result 2026 alongside the official portals . Students will be able to check and download the BSEB matric Class 10 result marksheet using their roll number and roll code. Mar 26, 2026 08:49 AM IST Bihar Board Class 10th Results 2026 Date and Time LIVE Updates: BBOSE Class 10th application for scrutiny starts at biharboardscrutiny.com The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued a notice for teachers, principals, and students regarding the scrutiny (re-counting) of answer sheets for the first Secondary (Class 10) examination held in June 2025 and the second Secondary Examination conducted in December 2025 under the Bihar Open Schooling and Examination Board (BBOSE). The results of these examinations were published on March 12, 2026. Matric students who are dissatisfied with their marks in one or more subjects can apply online for scrutiny between March 20 and March 24, 2026. Applications must be submitted through the official websites — biharboardscrutiny.com and biharboardonline.com, along with a fee of Rs 200 per subject. Mar 26, 2026 08:47 AM IST Bihar Board Class 10th Results 2026 Date and Time LIVE Updates: When were exams held? The Class 10 board examinations this year were conducted from February 17 to February 25 across the state, with over 15 lakh students appearing for the exams. Mar 26, 2026 08:43 AM IST Bihar Board Class 10th Results 2026 Date and Time LIVE Updates: Websites to check Once declared, students will be able to check their results on the official websites: --results.biharboardonline.com --matricbiharboard.com --secondary.biharboardonline.com --results.biharboardonline.com/sec25/. Mar 26, 2026 08:38 AM IST Bihar Board Class 10th Results 2026 Date and Time LIVE Updates: When will BSEB release matric results Bihar Board students can expect Class 10th Matric results likely by March end, following the past trends. Bihar Education Minister, State Board Chairman during BSEB Matric result announcement press conference (Photo credit: BSEB) Bihar Board BSEB Class 10th Matric Result 2026 Date LIVE Updates: Once released, students will be able to download their provisional marksheets online using their roll number and roll code. The online scorecard will include subject-wise marks, total score, and qualifying status. As seen in previous years, the board is expected to activate multiple result links simultaneously to handle heavy traffic, ensuring smoother access for candidates checking their scores.

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