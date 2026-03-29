Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2026 (Direct Link): Official websites – result.biharboardonline.org, matricbiharboard.com

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Bihar Board BSEB 10th Matric Result 2026 at Matricbiharboard.com, result.biharboardonline.org, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in: The Bihar Board, Patna, declared the BSEB Class 10 matriculation results today, on March 29, via a press conference. Over 15 lakh BSEB students will be able to check their results on the official portals. Like in the BSEB Inter results, girls have outperformed boys in the class 10 exams.
Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Check Here
As confirmed by the Bihar Board, the official portals where students will be able to check the BSEB Class 10th results are — result.biharboardonline.org, matricbiharboard.com.
The BSEB Class 10 board examinations were conducted from February 17 to February 25, 2026, across 1,699 examination centres in Bihar. A total of 15,12,687 students appeared for the exams, of which 7,85,726 are girls, and 7,26,961 are boys. Students can also check their results on the IE Education portal using their roll numer.
Bihar Board 10th Matric Result 2026 (Direct Link): How to check marks
To access their BSEB Class 10 scorecard, students must first visit the official BSEB result portals. On the Bihar Board homepage, locate and click on the link designated for Bihar Board Class 10 Matric Result 2026. A login page will load on the screen. Students are required to enter their roll code in the first field, followed by their roll number in the second field. Once the credentials are filled in, click on the submit or search button to proceed. The result will appear on screen, displaying subject-wise marks, total marks obtained, and the overall pass or fail status.
To be declared successful in the Bihar Board Class 10 examination, candidates must secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject. In addition to subject-wise qualification, a minimum aggregate of 150 marks out of the total is mandatory for the overall passing status. Candidates who fall short of the minimum scores in one or more subjects will be eligible to appear for the supplementary or compartment examination. The Bihar Board compartment practical papers will likely be conducted in April 2026, with compartment theory papers to follow in May 2026.
It is important to note that the BSEB scorecard available online serves as a provisional marksheet and does not substitute the Bihar board-certified original marksheet. Bihar Board students must collect their certified BSEB marksheet from their respective schools once the board formally initiates the distribution process.
The Bihar Board Class 10 results in the last academic session were declared on March 29, with an overall pass percentage of 83.11. More than 15.58 lakh students had appeared for the examination that year. Three students — Sakshi Kumari, Anshu Kumari, and Ranjan Verma — topped the 2025 examination with 489 marks out of 500, recording 97.80 per cent. A total of 123 students, including 63 boys and 60 girls, featured in the top 10 ranks.