Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2026 (Direct Link): Official websites – result.biharboardonline.org, matricbiharboard.com

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Matric Result 2026 at Matricbiharboard.com, result.biharboardonline.org, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in: The Bihar Board, Patna, declared the BSEB Class 10 matriculation results today, on March 29, via a press conference. Over 15 lakh BSEB students will be able to check their results on the official portals. Like in the BSEB Inter results, girls have outperformed boys in the class 10 exams.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Check Here

As confirmed by the Bihar Board, the official portals where students will be able to check the BSEB Class 10th results are — result.biharboardonline.org, matricbiharboard.com.

When were the BSEB Class 10th Results conducted? (Image: BSEB from 2025 press conference) When were the BSEB Class 10th Results conducted? (Image: BSEB from 2025 press conference)

The BSEB Class 10 board examinations were conducted from February 17 to February 25, 2026, across 1,699 examination centres in Bihar. A total of 15,12,687 students appeared for the exams, of which 7,85,726 are girls, and 7,26,961 are boys. Students can also check their results on the IE Education portal using their roll numer.