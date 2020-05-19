‘Don’t speculate’, Bihar Board to announce Class 10 result this week: Official

BSEB Bihar Board class 10 matric result: Register here to get results. Representational image/ file BSEB Bihar Board class 10 matric result: Register here to get results. Representational image/ file

BSEB Bihar Board class 10 matric result: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna has advised its candidates to avoid rumours regarding class 10 results. The board has requested the media houses not to speculate matric exam results date. Some websites are claiming that the class 10 results will be released either today or tomorrow, but indianexpress.com learnt that the results can be declared on weekend, the dates of which will be announced by Friday.

“The post-evaluation process will be completed in a day or two, following which the results will be announced. The students are advised not to pay attention to any speculations,” an official close to chairman Anand Kishore said.

The Bihar Board is now finalising the total marks of the candidates, apart from which, the toppers will be verified through a video call. “There are certain procedures left before finalising the announcement dates. We are scrutinising every process to avoid discrepancies, and to publish error-free matriculation results,” the official mentioned.

The students of both class 10, 12 can get mark sheets in August. “The mark sheets get printed in Delhi, and the process will start once lockdown lifted. The students of both matric and intermediate can get their mark sheets by September,” chairman Anand Kishore said earlier.

While the result will be available through official websites, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in, bsebresult.online, bsebonline.org, biharboard.online; candidates can get the result on their email address directly by registering with the indianexpress.com.

One has to fill credentials in the box given below, by registering candidates sign-up to get result mark sheet on the registered mobile number and email address.

This year, over 15.29 lakh candidates have appeared for the Bihar Board matric exam. Last year, over 16.35 lakh students appeared and the pass percentage recorded was at 80.73 per cent. This year, the pass percentage is expected to go higher.

In the BSEB class 12 result which was declared in March, the overall pass percentage from the science stream was 77.39 per cent; in commerce 93.26 per cent students passed and in arts stream, the pass percentage was 81.44. The board will follow a new marking scheme from 2021 for intermediate examinations.

According to the board, if a student fails to score the minimum qualifying marks in the compulsory subjects, the marks from additional subjects will be adjusted.

